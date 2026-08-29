The Gujarat government has approved drawing water from the Machhu-2 Reservoir via the SAUNI Scheme to supply Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, which are facing water shortages due to poor rainfall. Drinking water will be given the highest priority.

The Gujarat government has taken an important decision in the interest of citizens and farmers in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as per the release.

Special Approval to Tackle Water Scarcity

Normally, irrigation water in these areas is supplied through local dams. However, due to inadequate rainfall, water storage in the Narmada basin is also currently below the normal level. Despite this situation, keeping in view the local water requirements of Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has granted special approval to draw water from the Machhu-2 Reservoir through the pipeline network of the SAUNI Scheme and supply it to these districts, the release said.

Drinking Water a Priority

According to the state Water Resources and Water Supply Department, 600 cusecs of water are currently being drawn through SAUNI Link-1. Of this water, drinking water requirements will be given the highest priority, while the remaining water will subsequently be supplied for agriculture and irrigation. The state government's people-centric decision is expected to provide significant relief to residents of Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar by easing drinking water concerns and improving the availability of water for irrigation.