President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of Gujarat on its Statehood Day, praising its rich history, vibrant culture, and the enterprising nature of its people, hailing its contribution to India.

Leaders Extend Greetings on Gujarat Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Statehood Day. In a post on X, the President said, "Heartiest greetings to all citizens of the country, especially the Gujarati brothers and sisters settled across the world, on the occasion of Gujarat's Foundation Day. This sacred birthplace of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel presents numerous inspiring ideals for social upliftment, patriotism, and nation-building. The enterprising and progressive people of Gujarat have enhanced India's pride in the world through their hard work and talent. I am confident that the residents of Gujarat will continue to march ahead with firm resolve to achieve the goal of a developed India and establish new milestones of progress."

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, greeted the people of Gujarat, asserting that the day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. "Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat on the special occasion of Gujarat Day. This day is a celebration of the rich history, vibrant culture and remarkable spirit of Gujarat. The state has made an outstanding contribution to India's progress. The dynamic and enterprising nature of the people is noteworthy. May Gujarat continue scaling new heights of progress in the coming times," said PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the Foundation Day of Gujarat, citing that the state made significant contributions to the construction of a prosperous and strong nation. On X, Shah wrote,"Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the Foundation Day of Gujarat, the sacred land of glorious history, rich culture, and unique entrepreneurship. Gujarat has made significant contributions to the construction of a prosperous and strong nation, from independence to integration, from cooperation to self-employment. By preserving its cultural heritage in the country and abroad, Gujarat has powerfully presented the spirit of 'One India, Great India'. May Lord Somnath bless the people of the state with happiness, prosperity, and splendour. Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the state on the Foundation Day of Gujarat, the sacred land of glorious history, rich culture, and unique entrepreneurship."

"Gujarat has made significant contributions to the construction of a prosperous and strong nation, from independence to integration, from cooperation to self-employment. By preserving its cultural heritage in the country and abroad, Gujarat has powerfully presented the spirit of 'One India, Great India'. Prayer to Lord Somnath that He bestow upon the residents of the state happiness, prosperity, and splendor,"

History of Gujarat and Maharashtra Day

May 1 is celebrated as the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, commemorating the establishment of the two states. Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed in 1960, following the division of the state of Bombay after the passage of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which came into effect on May 1, 1960. (ANI)