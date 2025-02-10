Hyderabad industrialist stabbed 70 times by grandson, accused also attacked mother

Police have arrested Kilaru Kirti Teja for the murder of his grandfather, who was founder of the Veljan Group of Industries. The 29-year-old allegedly stabbed his grandfather more than 70 times following an argument over property division.

Days after 86-year-old Velamati Chandrashekara Janardhan Rao, founder of the Veljan Group of Industries, was brutally murdered at his Hyderabad residence, police have arrested his grandson, Kilaru Kirti Teja, for the crime. The 29-year-old allegedly stabbed his grandfather over 70 times following a heated argument about property division, according to a report in Times of India (TOI).

Accused also attacked mother

While the post-mortem examination (PME) report is still awaited, police confirmed that the injuries suggest an extremely violent attack. The murder weapon has been recovered from Teja’s possession, the TOI report added. He also allegedly attacked his mother, who tried to intervene during the incident. She is currently hospitalized.

According to Panjagutta Inspector B Shobhan, the incident occurred on Thursday night (Feb 6) when Teja confronted his grandfather at his Somajiguda home, accusing him of unfairly dividing family property. In a fit of rage, Teja repeatedly stabbed Rao before changing his blood-stained clothes and fleeing the scene.

Though initial reports suggested that Teja had left the city, police apprehended him near the Panjagutta flyover, close to the crime scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Teja had recently returned to Hyderabad after completing his Master’s degree in the US and was residing in Lanco Hills, a gated community in the city’s western corridor. He allegedly harbored resentment toward his grandfather, believing he was treated unfairly compared to other family members.

The day of murder

On the day of the murder,Feb 6, Teja and his mother visited Rao's residence in the evening. An argument ensued between Teja and Rao, escalating to the fatal attack.

When Teja's mother attempted to intervene, he assaulted her as well. Despite her injuries, she managed to alert her brother, a resident of Jubilee Hills, about the incident.

At the time of the murder, only Teja, his mother, and the building’s watchman were present at the residence.

