CCTV footage from Rajkot, Gujarat, shows two men brutally beating a tied dog with sticks near Madhapar Chokdi. A police complaint has been filed, and the injured dog is now stable after receiving care. The viral video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users demanding strict action against the perpetrators.

A shocking and disturbing case of animal abuse has come to light from Gujarat’s Rajkot. CCTV footage has emerged showing two men mercilessly thrashing a dog tied outside a house with sticks. A video that was shared on Instagram claims that the event happened on Friday close to Madhapar Chokdi. The animal, helplessly strapped to a fence, writhes in agony as the men beat it in the video. The men eventually stop when two ladies are seen running toward them and trying to take the sticks from them. After being repeatedly beaten, the dog is then seen resting on the ground.

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Additionally, the user reported that a formal complaint has been filed at the Munjka Police Station. After being hurt, the dog is now stable and receiving the right care.

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Social Media Reacts

Social media users have reacted to the video after it became viral. One of the users said, "Where is the owner? Why the dog was tied to a gate?"

Mimi Chakraborty, an actress and former Lok Sabha member, also left a comment on the page, stating, "I couldn’t watch the full video imagine what the poor soul had gone through.It had a collar means was a community dog. They can’t get away with this. Rip Humanity."

Other users demanded strict action against the men seen in the video. The video has garnered more than 106k views within just a few hours of being posted.