A viral video shows an Indian shopkeeper letting numerous street dogs rest inside his shop to escape the scorching heat. The dogs are seen peacefully sleeping, and this simple act of kindness has garnered widespread praise online for its humanity.

A simple moment inside a small shop is winning hearts for all the right reasons. During the hot weather, the business owner has let a number of street dogs rest inside rather than turn them away. The video depicts a serene area where humans and animals appear to be at rest. This modest act of kindness is being viewed as a clever and kind method to keep animals safe from the heat as temperatures rise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video begins in a store where a number of dogs are seen contentedly sleeping. There are nine or ten dogs in all, dispersed across the floor and even perched atop a table. While several dogs are sitting or sprawled out on the ground, two dogs are pleasantly laying on the table. None of the dogs seem agitated or hostile. They are only relaxing, calm, and at ease. The store itself appears to be well filled with a variety of merchandise. Despite the number of dogs, the space does not look chaotic.

The dogs also do not disturb anyone. They are not barking or moving around too much. Instead, they appear settled, as if they are used to being there. The overall scene feels calm and peaceful.

Watch Viral Video

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that reads, “This shopkeeper in India opened his doors and let all the street dogs come inside to escape the scorching summer heat. They’re just chilling and resting comfortably in his shop like it’s their own home."

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reacts

The video received a number of comments and views. A user said, "This is beautiful and incredibly wonderful. One of our neighbours is an ex-army, and he constantly opens his garden for strays during heavy showers, heat, and harsh winter, distributing blankets etc. He is one of the people you know who allow God to enter their hearts.” "May God bless him immensely," said another.

“Whoever thinks this is a bad idea then don’t go to the shop. Even the owner knows about this but he went with it. If someone shows kindness then all go for the negative then ask why there is no humanity when something happens," a person commented.

A comment read, “Good human". Another user said, “Humanity still exists." A person called him “Very kind soul."