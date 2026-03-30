Jeetendra Gavli, a PhD scholar from Gujarat's Dang region, has documented over 150 traditional lullabies from nine tribal communities. His work preserves South Gujarat's fading oral heritage, inspired by the songs his mother sang to him.

From the forests of Dang to the academic corridors of Gandhinagar, a mother's lullaby has inspired a remarkable journey of cultural preservation. Jeetendra Gavli, a 34-year-old research scholar from the tribal region of Dang, has documented over 150 traditional tribal lullabies, helping preserve South Gujarat's fading oral heritage.

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A Mission to Document Fading Traditions

As part of his PhD at the Children's Research University, Gavli travelled across six districts, recording and analysing lullabies from nine tribal communities, including Kokna, Vasava, Tadvi and Gamit - many of which lack written scripts. His research highlights how these lullabies play a crucial role in shaping language, rhythm, emotions and cultural identity during early childhood.

The Cultural Significance of Tribal Lullabies

Speaking about his work, Gavli said that South Gujarat's tribal regions, rich in forests, wildlife and cultural traditions, pass down their legacy through lullabies sung by mothers. "These lullabies introduce children to nature, culture and life from a very young age," he said.

Gavli's mentor and guide, Professor Prashant Patel from the Children's Research University, praised the study, saying it reflects the unique worldview of tribal communities. "These lullabies reveal deep wisdom and beliefs about life, nature, behaviour and even food systems. The work is truly remarkable," he said.

Inspired by a Mother's Voice

For Gavli, the research is deeply personal. The son of a farmer and the only PhD holder in his village, he drew inspiration from his childhood, listening to lullabies sung by his mother and grandmother. His mother, Shomiben Gulabbhai Gavli, expressed pride in her son's work. She said the songs were passed down through generations and sung while raising children in the family.

"My son has preserved these lullabies through his research, and it gives me immense joy," she said.

What began as a mother's voice in a tribal village has now been transformed into a documented cultural legacy, ensuring that the essence of Gujarat's tribal traditions endures for generations. (ANI)