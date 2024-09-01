Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat's flooded streets turn dance floor as locals perform Garba in knee-deep water (Watch)

    Residents of Vadodara, undeterred by knee-deep floodwaters, turned their inundated streets into a vibrant dance floor, with their spirited Garba performance going viral across social media platforms.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    In an electrifying display of resilience and exuberance, the people of Gujarat have once again proven that their devotion to Garba knows no bounds, even in the face of nature’s challenges. Residents of Vadodara, undeterred by knee-deep floodwaters, turned inundated streets into a vibrant dance floor, with their spirited Garba performance, the video of which is going viral across social media platforms.

    Captured likely during the auspicious Janmashtami celebrations, the mesmerizing footage features residents - ranging from teens to graceful adults—moving in perfect harmony amidst the flood’s embrace. The rhythmic beats of traditional Garba music resonate powerfully as they gracefully execute classic steps, transforming the waterlogged roads into an impromptu stage for their cultural festivity.

    Also read: Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH)

    Further heightening the celebratory ambiance, another group within the video is seen enthusiastically preparing for the Dahi-Handi festivities, a hallmark of Janmashtami revelry. Their infectious enthusiasm and seamless integration of tradition amidst adversity have captivated viewers, including notable industrialist Anand Mahindra, who highlighted the footage on X (formerly Twitter).

    Mahindra’s post, with the caption “Gujarat aur Garba, Ek gazab ka rishta…Unstoppable,” rapidly garnered acclaim, with many lauding Gujarat’s unbreakable spirit and unwavering commitment to their cultural heritage.

    Gujarat floods

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for an impending weather system—a well-marked low-pressure area emerging from the Bay of Bengal—that is set to impact the region starting September 1. This system is expected to bring significant rainfall, with Navsari and Valsad poised for heavy showers on Sunday, followed by intense downpours in Vadodara and Chhota Udepur on Monday.

    By Tuesday, the storm is expected to drench Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, and Narmada, with the possibility of very heavy rain persisting in Narmada and Bharuch through Wednesday.

    Compounding concerns, the deep depression over Gujarat has intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Asna,’ currently positioned near the Kutch coast. Moving west-northwestward at a sluggish 6 km/h, the storm adds a formidable layer of apprehension for the already drenched regions.

