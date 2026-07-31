Gujarat government postponed the weekly cleanliness drive scheduled for August 2 due to a heavy rainfall forecast. The state's advanced disaster management system, centered around the 24/7 SEOC, is on alert, having sent over 286.4 crore SMS alerts.

With the objective of further strengthening cleanliness efforts, the State Government has issued directions to conduct a weekly cleanliness drive every Sunday across all villages, towns, cities, Nagar Panchayats, and Municipal Corporation areas. According to the CMO, under this programme, collective cleanliness activities are undertaken every Sunday with the participation of local officials, public representatives, and citizens.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall in the State over the next two days, it has been decided to postpone the collective cleanliness drive scheduled for Sunday, August 2, across the State as a precautionary measure.

Gujarat's 24/7 Disaster Response Hub

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar has emerged as Gujarat's primary 24/7 command and control hub for disaster response, having sent over 286.4 crore SMS alerts to citizens through the advanced 'SACHET' system to date. Functioning as an invisible shield, the SEOC mobilises the entire state administrative machinery within minutes of a natural calamity or unforeseen emergency to ensure public safety.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the devastating Kutch earthquake of 2001 taught Gujarat valuable lessons in disaster management. Building on that experience and using modern technology, the Government of Gujarat has developed a strong disaster management system. At the centre of this system is the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), which functions 24x7 as the Central Command and Control Hub during natural and man-made disasters, including earthquakes, cyclones, and heavy rainfall. Through real-time coordination, timely alerts, and quick relief and rescue operations, it helps ensure the safety of citizens across the state.

Advanced Communication and Alert Systems

Maintaining communication during emergencies is one of the biggest challenges. To address this, the SEOC uses multiple communication channels, including the GSWAN hotline, satellite phones, landlines, e-mail, WhatsApp, and social media. During the monsoon season, it also makes special use of police wireless sets and Ham Radio as alternative communication systems. In addition, the advanced "Sachet Portal" has been developed to provide timely alerts to citizens. Through this portal, Mass SMS alerts are sent to people in affected areas. So far, more than 286.4 crore SMS alerts have been sent through this system. Moreover, the Centre has successfully safeguarded citizens through access by more than 6 crore mobile app users and over 5.3 lakh web browser users.

Statewide Coordinated Network

This Centre, functioning under Gujarat's disaster management framework, is a well-structured system developed to ensure seamless coordination across the state, district, and taluka levels through an advanced network. At present, 33 District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs), 5 Emergency Response Centres, and 248 Taluka Emergency Operations Centres are functioning continuously.

With the support of Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN) connectivity and a well-established 24x7 monitoring mechanism, the Centre ensures disaster preparedness before emergencies and enables rapid response during disasters. All these centres function continuously under the guidance of the Relief Commissioner and the supervision of the Director of Relief. (ANI)