The SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme in Gujarat scheduled for April 23 has been postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct for local elections. The April 2026 programme will now be held on the fifth Thursday, April 30, 2026.

April SWAGAT Programme Postponed

The State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme will not be held on Thursday, April 23. In view of the Model Code of Conduct for the elections of local bodies in the state, the State and District-level SWAGAT programme scheduled for April 23 has been postponed.

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The SWAGAT programme is usually held on the fourth Thursday of every month. The State and District-level SWAGAT programme for April 2026 will now be held on the fifth Thursday, April 30, 2026. Moreover, on that day, citizen representations will be received between 8:00 AM and 11:00 AM. All concerned are hereby requested to take note of the revised schedule of the SWAGAT programme, as informed by the Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit.

March 2026 State SWAGAT Highlights

On March 25, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally heard the representations during the State SWAGAT held for March 2026 and gave instructions to district administrations for the prompt resolution of public grievances, following the approach of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, under the SWAGAT online grievance programme, more than 100 applicants from across the state presented their representations during the State SWAGAT held in March 2026. Under the State SWAGAT programme, the Chief Minister also instructed the administration to resolve citizens' issues in a timely, fair, and transparent manner to strengthen public trust in the government.

In this March 2026 State SWAGAT, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Officers on Special Duty DK Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior officials, Collectors, SP's, and DDOs were present, the release added. (ANI)