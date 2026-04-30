Gujarat Police secured the 3rd rank among major states for stolen mobile phone recovery, boasting a 46.71% success rate that surpasses the national average. The force returned 53,564 handsets to owners, with top districts being honored.

Gujarat Police has secured the third position among major states in the country in tracing stolen mobile phones, setting a new benchmark with a recovery rate that surpasses the national average. As per the Chief Minister's Office, with an impressive recovery rate of 46.71 per cent, the force successfully returned 53,564 handsets to their actual owners over the past year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In recognition of this achievement, nodal officers from Ahmedabad City, Dang, and Bhavnagar districts were honoured by State Police Chief K L N Rao for their exemplary performance in mobile recovery.

A National Milestone in Mobile Recovery

Through the joint efforts of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Gujarat Police, the state has achieved a significant national milestone in mobile handset recovery. Leveraging the Government of India's 'Sanchar Saathi' portal and the CEIR module, Gujarat has secured the third position among major states in terms of recovery percentage.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat has achieved remarkable success at the national level in mobile handset recovery. Across India, a total of 50,48,516 mobile phones have been blocked thus far, while Gujarat accounts for 1,83,985 blocked handsets. While the national recovery rate stands at 32.6 per cent, Gujarat Police has significantly outperformed this benchmark by recovering 53,564 handsets at an impressive 46.71 per cent. Owing to this outstanding performance, Gujarat ranks third among major states in the country.

Top Performing Districts Honoured

According to the data for the year 2025-26, Ahmedabad City, Dang, and Bhavnagar districts have emerged as top performers in the CEIR rankings. In district-wise performance, Ahmedabad City secured the top position in the state with a final score of 56.70, recovering 4,935 handsets against 25,500 block requests.

Dang district ranked second with a score of 54.89, based on 328 block requests and an impressive accuracy rate of 77.33 per cent.

Furthermore, Bhavnagar district secured the third position in the state with a score of 53.44, recovering 273 mobile phones against 634 block requests.

The data shows that nodal officers across Gujarat's districts traced 1,14,670 blocked handsets. Ahmedabad City also ranked first in the volume score category, achieving a perfect 100 out of 100 based on 25,500 block requests.

Under the 'CEIR Ranking Framework' implemented by Gujarat LSA for the financial year 2025-26, Ahmedabad City, Dang, and Bhavnagar districts delivered outstanding performance in mobile recovery. In recognition of their exceptional work, State Police Chief K L N Rao honoured the nodal officers of these districts with shields and certificates.

Strengthening National Security

The primary objective of this initiative is to strengthen national security, prevent the misuse of stolen handsets, and curb telecom-related fraud. (ANI)