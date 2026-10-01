A rickshaw driver was attacked by a pet German Shepherd and assaulted with the animal’s chain in Rajkot’s Mavdi Plot area, police said. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

A rickshaw driver was attacked by a pet German Shepherd and assaulted with the animal’s chain in Rajkot’s Mavdi Plot area, police said. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. According to the complaint, 34-year-old Kishan Mewada, a resident of Amarnagar, was sitting in his rickshaw near his home at around 7 pm on Tuesday when Deep Jadeja, who lives on the same street, allegedly approached him with his dog.

The two reportedly had an earlier dispute over a personal matter involving the naming of each other in a police complaint.

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Police said the confrontation escalated after Jadeja allegedly abused Mewada and attacked him with the dog’s chain. He then allegedly let the German Shepherd loose on Mewada, causing the animal to bite him.

Mewada sustained injuries to both hands and his left leg. He also suffered injuries to his forehead and the area near his eye, allegedly after being struck with the chain.

Fearing further assault, Mewada reportedly ran into his house to escape. Jadeja also allegedly abused Mewada’s wife during the confrontation.

The incident drew the attention of local residents, who gathered at the spot. Mewada’s family subsequently alerted the police and emergency services. He was later taken by ambulance to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment.

Based on Mewada’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 118(1), 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.