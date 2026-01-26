An Ahmedabad tourist, Arun, celebrated Republic Day at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Painted in the tricolour, he carried a BrahMos model and waved the national flag, noting the improved situation for such patriotic displays in Kashmir since 2022.

A tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, painted himself in colours of the Tricolour, carried a mini model of BrahMos, and waved the National Flag with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai' as he celebrated the 77th Republic Day at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Message of Change and Gratitude

Arun, the tourist, said, "I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day. I have been coming here continuously since 2022. From here, I would like to send a message to the Government of India and PM Modi: the youth today don't just dream; they see their dreams become reality. Hoisting and waving the Tiranga here used to be a challenge. Narendra Modi ji was the first one to hoist the Tiranga here. The situation wasn't good at that time. I have been coming here all alone since 2022, and I have been waving the Tiranga here."

'I Receive Lots of Love': Tourist on Local Reception

Speaking to ANI, Arun further said, "I have been coming here every year since 2022." I want ot meet our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I feel very good. I also meet people here, and I have chatted with them. I came here earlier as well and went to Anantnag. I met with people there. I also go to Lal Chowk. People easily recognise me there. I receive lots of love.

I do not know anyone here, but people recognise me and ask, you are th same person who waves the flag. The written 'Bharat' on my body is my permanent tattoo. This written 'India' is also a permanent tattoo of mine. So, people easily recognise me, and we receive a lot of love here", Arun further said.

A Message of Peace and Strength

"You can see the Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where they targeted the innocent tourists. Sofia Quresh and Vyomika sioingh has told the power of 'Sindoor'.The Brahmos missile I showed is made in India. It is India's strongest missile, which we showed to pakistan as well during Operation Sindoor. I only want this place to have peace, tranquillity, and brotherhood. Our neighbouring country, Pakistan do not want to have this place peace, tranquillity, and brotherhood.

India's 77th Republic Day

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)