Google Search Rules: Searching These Things Online in India Could Land You in Jail
We think we can search for anything on Google and get away with it. But the internet is buzzing with warnings that searching for certain things can actually put you behind bars. Let us look at what you should avoid typing in that search bar.
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Illegal Google Searches In India That Can Lead To Jail Time
We hold the whole world in our hands today. We just take out our phones and search on Google whenever we have a doubt. You will find answers for everything, but people have started searching for illegal things now. The government warns that looking up certain topics will definitely land you in jail. Let us check out what those things are.
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Illegal Google Searches In India That Can Lead To Jail Time
Youngsters often watch adult videos late at night. But the government strictly bans searching for child porn on Google. The police consider making or watching such content a major crime under Section 14 of the POCSO Act 2012. The court will give you a jail sentence of 5 to 7 years if you break this rule.
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Illegal Google Searches In India That Can Lead To Jail Time
You should never search for how to make bombs on Google, even by mistake. The police cyber cell tracks these keywords actively. They will easily trace your location and put you in jail. The authorities will take very strict legal action against you.
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Illegal Google Searches In India That Can Lead To Jail Time
Searching for abortion methods on Google is illegal. The law in our country strictly bans abortions without a proper doctor's permission. Google might show you the information, but the police can take severe action against you for looking it up.
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