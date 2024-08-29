Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat floods: PM Modi assures full support in call with CM Patel as dramatic drone video surfaces (WATCH)

    Amid relentless rainfall across Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning to provide an update on the ongoing flood situation and the state's relief efforts.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    Amid relentless rainfall across Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning to provide an update on the ongoing flood situation and the state's relief efforts. The conversation comes as the state battles widespread flooding, particularly in Vadodara, where the Vishwamitri River has breached its banks, inundating several areas.

    In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Patel detailed the Prime Minister’s concern over the heavy rains and subsequent flooding that have caused severe disruptions across Gujarat.

    "As it has been raining heavily for the last three days across Gujarat, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with me this morning to get information about the situation. He learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state. Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri River in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people," the CM said.

    He further added, "The PM gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and assured all support from the Central Government."

    Meanwhile, the flood situation in Gujarat continues to worsen, with rain-related incidents claiming at least 35 lives over the last three days. The state has witnessed heavy downpours, particularly in the Saurashtra region, where districts like Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar received significant rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rains in isolated parts of Saurashtra on Thursday, exacerbating concerns of further flooding.

    Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with around 17,800 people already evacuated from flood-affected areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army have been deployed to assist with evacuations and provide relief. In Vadodara alone, over 5,000 people have been evacuated, with three additional columns of the Army and multiple rescue teams on the ground.

    Chief Minister Patel has directed the immediate deployment of cleaning equipment and the spraying of disinfectants in flooded areas as soon as the water begins to recede. He has also ordered the deployment of additional rescue boats and teams from other cities like Ahmedabad and Surat to support the ongoing efforts in Vadodara.

    Gujarat has received 105% of its average annual rainfall so far, with 140 reservoirs and dams, and 24 rivers currently flowing above danger marks. The severe weather has also led to the cancellation of 48 trains, with several others either partially cancelled, short-terminated, or diverted to alternative routes.

