    Gujarat elections 2022: AAP's Kejriwal, Mann; Congress' Gehlot to begin 3-day state visit from today

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold six public rallies, party sources said. As per the details shared by the AAP, Kejriwal and Mann will address a public meeting at 12 noon in Morwa Hadaf Assembly seat in Panchmahal district.

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot will embark on a three-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat from Friday, during which they will address public rallies in different parts of the state for their respective parties.

    During their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's national convener, and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to address six rallies.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot will also hold six public rallies, party sources said. As per the details shared by the AAP, Kejriwal and Mann will address a public meeting at 12 noon in Morwa Hadaf Assembly seat in Panchmahal district.

    They will also speak at a rally at Kankerej Assembly seat in Patan district. On Saturday, they will address public rallies at Chikhli in Navsari district and Dediapada in Narmada district, while on Sunday, the duo will speak at public rallies in Gariadhar Assembly seat in Bhavnagar district and Dhoraji in Rajkot district.

    During their visits, they will also hold meetings with the leaders of their party to discuss strategy for the upcoming elections, party functionaries said. 

    Gehlot will address two rallies at Garbada and Jhalod, both in Dahod district, on Friday.

    On Saturday, he will address rallies at Navsari in Navsari district of south Gujarat, while on Sunday, he will address three rallies - one each at Danta in Banaskantha district, Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha district, and Bhilod in Aravalli district, the party sources said.

    Elections to the 182-member Legislative Assembly in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power, is due by the end of this year. However, the schedule for the polls is yet to be announced.

    (With inputs from PTI)

