Capt Amarinder Singh slams Punjab's AAP govt of doing ‘nothing’ on Khalistan issue

Punjab had witnessed chaotic scenes outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led State government and said it is doing "nothing" on the issue of Khalistan.

He also claimed that Khalistani slogans were not raised when he was serving as Punjab Chief Minister before quitting Congress last year.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The government (Punjab) needs to crack down on the issue of Khalistan. Khalistan slogans weren't raised during my tenure as I took strict steps. Law and order is a state subject. They (Punjab government) are not doing anything. BJP will form a government both in Punjab and Center."

After joining the BJP, Singh merged his Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP. The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. He made the announcement of joining the saffron party after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 12 in Delhi.

In 2021, Singh had unceremoniously resigned from the Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and floated his PLC and then made an alliance with the BJP that already had made SAD (Sanyukt) as its ally.

This came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh. Several Sikh men were seen CM Bhagwant Mann having a closed-door meeting with Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh.

It was reported that Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh compared the then Indian government with the Mughals and soon after pro-Bindranwale and Khalistan slogans were raised. The religious leader even accused Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru of framing an anti-Sikh policy which was later executed in June 84.