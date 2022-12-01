Gujarat Election 2022: People of Jambur, a mini African village, celebrate their first opportunity to vote

Voting is underway in as many as 89 assembly constituencies out of Gujarat's 182 seats in this first phase. The remaining seats will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

As the first phase of Gujarat Assembly election goes to vote today (December 1), a special tribal booth has been set up for the first time in Jambur, a 'mini-African village' in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Rahman, a senior citizen and a resident of Jambur village, said it is great pleasure that a special booth has been set up for them.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for us that the Election Commission has decided to make a special booth for us to vote. We have been living in this village for years. But this is happening for the first time which makes us very happy," he said.

"Our forefathers are from Africa and we came to India many years ago. When the fort was being built in Junagadh, our forefathers came here for work. First, we settled in Ratanpur village and then gradually settled in Jaanwar village. We have got the status of Siddhi tribal community," he added.

Rahman also stated that despite their African roots, they follow the Indian and Gujarati traditions.

Abdul Maguj Bhai, who contested as an independent from Talala, said that the local community suffers in the area.

"The village is situated in the middle of two rivers. Everyone lives together here. I am contesting elections from here for the third time. We want to go to the assembly. We get rights so that we can do more good work. We are called the Africa of India. We are known as the Siddhi tribal community. The government keeps helping the tribals, there is no problem in that, but our local community suffers here, we don't get many facilities," he said.

The voting for the first phase began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm on Thursday (December 1).