Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited a diamond factory in Kawant, praising the local industry's role in creating employment. He also reviewed developmental projects and welfare schemes for the tribal region of Chhotaudepur.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday visited a local diamond factory in Kawant taluka of Chhotaudepur district. The visit was aimed at observing the functioning of the diamond industry, which generates local employment in the predominantly tribal region, and encouraging the artisans working there. During the visit, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi interacted warmly and informally with the diamond artisans working at the factory. He took keen interest in understanding their working methods, daily routines, earnings and the facilities available at the workplace. An inspiring moment unfolded during the visit when the Dy CM himself sat at a diamond polishing machine among the artisans and tried his hand at polishing diamonds. With enthusiasm, he learnt from the artisans the finer aspects of diamond faceting and polishing, while openly appreciating their hard work, dedication and craftsmanship. Congratulating the factory management and artisans, Sanghavi said that the diamond industry was providing local youth in remote and tribal areas such as Kawant with dignified employment opportunities close to their homes.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive review meeting on various developmental projects and public welfare schemes in Chhotaudepur district was held on Saturday at Kadipani GMDC in Kawant taluka, under the chairmanship of Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi, with senior officials of the district administration. During the meeting, the district administration presented a detailed overview of the district's geographical, social and economic profile, along with the progress of various departments. At the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister conducted an in-depth review of the functioning of all departments, including Education, Health, Agriculture, Irrigation and Forest, along with the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana of the Tribal Development Department and schemes aimed at the educational upliftment of tribal students. The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated innovative initiatives such as ‘Administration at Your Doorstep’ and ‘Empowered Daughter - Collector in Classroom’. He also held constructive discussions and provided necessary guidance on important upcoming projects, including a district-level sports complex and a medical college under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.