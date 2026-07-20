As part of the 'Drug-Free Gujarat' mission, DyCM Harsh Sanghavi supervised the destruction of narcotics worth Rs 2,153 crore seized by Gujarat Police. The event also saw the launch of an NDPS Handbook to aid investigating officers.

As part of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's resolve for a Drug-Free Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended a special programme for the destruction of narcotic substances organised by Enviro Infrastructure Limited at Dahej in Bharuch, as per the release. During the programme, Dy CM and members of the Drug Disposal Committee inspected the seized narcotics and reviewed the case details. In line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vision of a "Drug-Free India" and the "Zero Tolerance" policy, the entire stock of narcotic substances was scientifically destroyed in an environmentally safe manner. From the same venue, the DyCM also virtually inaugurated the narcotics destruction programme at Lakadia (Bhachau).

Rs 2,153 Crore Worth of Drugs Destroyed

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the event, narcotic substances worth Rs 2,153 crore, seized in 867 cases by 24 police units across the State, were destroyed. The consignment comprised 13,249.127 kilograms of drugs and 5,71,028 bottles of narcotic substances. The operation covered narcotics seized by the police units of Bharuch, Narmada, Surat Rural, Surat City, Navsari, Tapi-Vyara, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dang-Ahwa, Valsad, Vadodara Rural, Vadodara City, Anand, Kheda-Nadiad, Western Railway (Vadodara and Ahmedabad), Ahmedabad Rural, Ahmedabad City, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Sabarkantha, along with the CID Crime and ATS.

Strengthening Enforcement and Raising Awareness

Subsequently, a programme was held at GACL Company in Dahej to unveil the NDPS Handbook. Prepared by the Gujarat Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force, the handbook aims to provide practical guidance to investigating officers and strengthen the effective enforcement of the NDPS Act. Furthermore, the Police Department presented an awareness video on "Drug-Free Gujarat," a short film featuring the experiences of individuals who had overcome drug addiction, and a special presentation highlighting the State's anti-drug initiatives.

Gujarat Police Commended for Anti-Drug Efforts

Congratulating the Police Department, DyCM stated that drugs are among the greatest social menaces of the present time. He commended the Gujarat Police for their relentless efforts in combating this threat, stating that the force has achieved remarkable success in dismantling criminal networks despite challenging conditions, including operations in turbulent sea waters, along the India-Pakistan border, and across various states. By taking decisive action against organised drug trafficking networks, the Gujarat Police have dealt a major blow to international drug smuggling networks.

He added that the sustained anti-drug campaign over the past one and a half years has led to the seizure of narcotic substances worth thousands of crores of rupees. He further added that the conviction rate in drug-related cases in Gujarat stands at around 65%, reflecting the effectiveness of legal enforcement. He said that concerted efforts are underway to achieve a 100% conviction rate. In the coming days, legal action against individuals involved in drug trafficking networks will be further strengthened to ensure that no legal loopholes remain available for them to exploit.

A Compassionate Approach to Rehabilitation

Lauding the compassionate approach of the Gujarat Police, he said that whenever drug peddlers are arrested, the police also use the information obtained during the investigation to identify youths affected by drug addiction. They counsel these individuals and their families, helping them overcome addiction and return to the right path.

Call for Public Participation in 'Drug-Free Gujarat'

Urging citizens and social organisations across the State to join the fight against drugs, DyCM said that while strict police action is essential, the resolve of a "Drug-Free Gujarat" can be realised only through the active participation of society and every citizen.

Police Personnel Rewarded for Excellence

Under the State Government's Drug Reward Policy, 278 police personnel were honoured with rewards totalling Rs 59.42 lakh for their outstanding performance in 21 major drug-related cases.

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Dimpal Raj, MLAs Arunsinh Rana, Ramesh Mistry, Ritesh Vasava, and DK Swami, Director General of Police GS Malik, KL Rao of CID Crime, Vadodara Range IG Sandeep Singh, IGP., CID (Crime) Gautam Parmar, District Collector Navnath Gavhane, DDO Yogesh Kapase, along with senior officials of the Police Department, and senior officials from the administration department and GACL Company, were present. (ANI)