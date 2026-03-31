Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport arrested a woman arriving from Kuala Lumpur for smuggling gold worth ₹83.29 lakh. She hid capsules containing gold paste inside her body to avoid detection. After a medical check and refining process, 553 grams of pure gold was recovered. The passenger has been booked under the Customs Act.

A major gold smuggling case has been uncovered at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat. Customs officials seized gold worth more than ₹83 lakh from a woman who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on March 30, 2026. The passenger was travelling on flight AK 91 and was stopped by officials before she could leave the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Suspicion raised during routine checks

The woman was intercepted by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit after being flagged through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS). Her behaviour appeared unusual, which raised suspicion.

She was stopped at the green channel and questioned. When she failed to give clear answers, officials decided to carry out a detailed check.

Scroll to load tweet…

Gold hidden inside body

During a medical examination, officials discovered two capsules hidden inside her body. The capsules were oval-shaped and wrapped in black tape.

They contained a paste made by mixing gold with liquid chemicals, a method often used to avoid detection during scans.

Gold extracted after refining process

The total weight of the seized substance was 643.28 grams. After a purification process carried out with experts, 553.07 grams of pure 24-carat gold (999 purity) was recovered.

The estimated market value of the gold is ₹83.29 lakh, while its tariff value is around ₹75.58 lakh.

Arrest and legal action

The woman has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Officials said she tried to avoid paying customs duty by not declaring the gold.

The seized gold has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have begun.

Probe into possible smuggling network

Authorities are now investigating whether the case is linked to a larger international smuggling network. They are trying to find out who was supposed to receive the gold in Ahmedabad.

Officials believe such cases show how smugglers are using risky and advanced methods to move illegal goods.

Following the incident, security and surveillance at the airport have been strengthened. Officials said they remain alert to stop similar attempts in the future.