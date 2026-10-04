Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat' exhibition in Ahmedabad. The multimedia exhibition showcases PM Narendra Modi's 25-year journey in public service, leadership, and development, which began in Gujarat.

Gujarat CM Visits 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat' Exhibition

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the special multimedia exhibition on the theme ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat’ organised by the Information and Broadcasting Department at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium in Ahmedabad.

According to an official release from Gujarat's Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the exhibition showcases the 25-year journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service, leadership and development, which began in Gujarat, through various panels, posters and audio-visual presentations.

The Chief Minister viewed the exhibition. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with citizens visiting the exhibition. He said that the State Government is committed to the development of all citizens through various people-orientated schemes.

As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, various public welfare programmes and initiatives are being organised to mark PM Modi’s 25 years of public service, dedication and good governance. As part of this, the Information and Broadcasting Department of the State has presented a glimpse of PM Modi’s development journey through this exhibition. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries visited various sections of the exhibition, gathered information about the development works showcased and appreciated the overall arrangement, the release said.

Development Initiatives on Display

The exhibition also showcases the development work carried out in Gujarat in sectors including agriculture and animal husbandry, education, industries, ports, energy, water resources, women’s empowerment and social development.

In addition, information has been presented on various development initiatives launched by PM Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, including Krishi Mahotsav, Shala Praveshotsav, Kanya Kelavani, Jyotigram Yojana, e-Mamta, Mission Mangalam, Gyan Shakti, water management initiatives, Khel Mahakumbh, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Pashu Arogya Mela and Samaras Chhatralaya Yojana.

Visitor Information

A quiz related to the development work associated with the Prime Minister’s 25-year journey has also been organised for visitors.

The exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium will remain open to citizens until October 5, from 8 AM to 10 PM. Citizens can visit the exhibition during this period.

On this occasion, Mayor Hitesh Barot, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Additional Director of Information Sanjay Kachot, dignitaries, officials of the Ahmedabad Regional Information Office and AMC, and a large number of visitors were present, a release added.