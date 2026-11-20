Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel concluded his three-day visit to Dahod, inspecting local water infrastructure at Thakkarbapa Lake, engaging with tribal communities, and reviewing welfare scheme implementations across the district.

Gujarat CM Patel Visits Dahod Lake Reviews Local Welfare Initiatives

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): On the third day of his three-day visit to Dahod district, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka on Friday morning. According to the CMO, during the visit, he gathered information about the lake's area, water storage capacity, available water reserves and water distribution arrangements.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari, conveying the message of environmental conservation and promotion of green cover. During his visit to the lake, the Chief Minister interacted with local fishermen. He discussed various aspects of their daily activities, fishing profession, their children's education, employment opportunities, income and business-related matters.

Earlier on Thursday, Patel held a face-to-face dialogue with citizens at the Garbaada Taluka Panchayat Office as part of a 'Jan Sunwai' programme, listening to their various questions and representations. The Chief Minister gave the concerned officials the necessary instructions to resolve the issues raised by citizens promptly and within the stipulated timeframe.

According to the CMO, Bhupendra Patel stated that, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the benefits of welfare schemes and development works, along with basic necessities, have reached the state's remote tribal areas. The delivery of these scheme benefits to tribal areas has brought about major changes in education, health, women's empowerment and other fields, while people in the remotest areas have been brought into the mainstream of development.

During his visit he also held a review meeting with district administrative officers and officials at Ratanmahal in Dahod district to assess the progress of development works and planning, and provided important guidance. He also visited the home of Jaswantsinh Rathod, a resident of Bhama Talai Faliya in Garbaada taluka, late in the evening on the second day of his Dahod visit. The Chief Minister spoke with the family members and also enjoyed traditional cuisine.