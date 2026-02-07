Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel prayed at Ambaji Temple during the corridor foundation ceremony. He also attended a nature-themed Bhagwat Katha for environmental awareness and participated in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to motivate students.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had darshan of Maa Amba at Ambaji and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state. During his visit to Ambaji for the foundation ceremony of the first phase of the Ambaji Corridor works, the Chief Minister also offered prayers at the Ambaji Temple, following traditional rituals, according to the Gujarat CMO.

Promoting Environmental Awareness

Earlier, he also participated in the country's first Prakruti Prem Bhagwat Katha-Gyan Yagna Mahotsav organised in Gandhinagar, an official release said. This event is being held from Sunday, February 1 to 6, in collaboration with the Nature First Foundation and nature lovers, to raise environmental awareness in Gandhinagar.

On the sixth day of the narration, the Chief Minister listened to the spiritual discourse and performed the aarti at the Vyaspeeth. The main speaker of the Katha is renowned Bhagavat Katha narrator Pujya Bhaishri Ramesh Oza, who is delivering the nectar of the Bhagavat Katha from the Vyaspeeth. With the primary objective of safeguarding future generations from natural disasters and raising environmental awareness, this Katha is being held in complete harmony with nature, amid a lush grove of trees in Sector-6, without any mandap or pandal.

Engaging with Students on Exam Stress

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the 9th edition of 'Pariskha Pe Charcha' with students of Anand Niketan School in Sughad, Gandhinagar, on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to inspire students and help them overcome exam-related fear and failure. For the past eight years, this initiative has offered valuable guidance to students ahead of their annual and board examinations.

Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLAs Ritaben and Alpeshbhai, District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel, City BJP President Dr Ashish Dave and other dignitaries joined the Chief Minister at the event. Extending his best wishes to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that exams are not a test of life, but a reflection of hard work and an opportunity to turn stress into success. (ANI)