Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the new Census Gujarat website, a user-friendly, multilingual portal. He noted it aligns with PM Modi's vision and praised the upcoming digital Census 2027 with its self-enumeration feature.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, launched the advanced Census Gujarat website in Gandhinagar. Developed by the Directorate of Census Operations for Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, the website incorporates modern design elements, user-friendly navigation, and multilingual support to ensure easy and seamless access for all users, according to the release.

During the website launch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of balanced development through effective planning and implementation of welfare schemes perfectly aligns with the "From Census to Public Welfare" tagline. He added that the launch of the new website will further reinforce this initiative.

Digital Census 2027 and Self-Enumeration

Lauding the fully digital approach of the upcoming Census 2027, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that, for the first time, citizens can securely submit their data via a web portal. He also highlighted the launch of the self-enumeration feature, which enables individuals to complete their own census and will provide first-hand insights from the districts chosen for the pilot project, the release stated.

Census 2027 Pre-Test and Preparations

Providing detailed insights about the website, State Census Director Sujal Mayatra mentioned that preparations for the 2027 Census are underway, with rehearsals in progress and multiple mobile applications undergoing testing. For the Census 2027 pre-test, 133 blocks in Surat Municipal Corporation, 70 blocks across 26 villages in Devgadh Baria Taluka of Dahod, and 60 blocks across 25 villages in Tankara Taluka of Morbi have been selected. The pre-test will consist of conducting trial census data collection and process rehearsals in these locations. The Census Director further stated that these activities are scheduled to take place from 10 to 30 November, the release stated.

During the website launch, Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh and officials from the Directorate of Census Operations, Gujarat, were in attendance. (ANI)