Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel calls bathing at Triveni Sangam a blessing, applauds Yogi Govt’s Kumbh arrangements

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, praising the Yogi government's meticulous arrangements for the Mahakumbh. He visited the Bade Hanuman Temple and the Gujarat Pavilion, appreciating the cultural displays and facilities provided for pilgrims.

Published: Feb 9, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Amid the sea of devotees gathering at Prayagraj, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived on Friday to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. After performing the sacred ritual, he lauded the Yogi government's preparations, highlighting the well-organized arrangements and seamless experience for pilgrims. 

"It is a privilege for me to take a dip in Triveni Sangam. The arrangements here are excellent, and no one is facing any inconvenience," he stated.

Before heading to the Sangam, CM Patel visited the Bade Hanuman Temple, where he offered prayers. He also toured the Gujarat Pavilion in Sector 7, appreciating the cultural and spiritual representation.

Praising the grand organization of Mahakumbh, Patel remarked, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath, the arrangements here are truly remarkable. From cleanliness to all essential facilities, everything has been managed exceptionally well."

Ensuring complete safety, CM Patel reached Triveni Sangam by motorboat, where he took a dip amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. He also offered Arghya (water offering) to the Sun God as part of the rituals. Alongside him, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also took the holy dip. Later, the Chief Minister also performed Ganga Pujan and Ganga Aarti.

Notably, CM Bhupendra Patel arrived in Prayagraj on Friday morning at 9 AM via state aircraft. He was warmly received by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. His first stop was the Bade Hanuman Temple, where he performed traditional prayers and aarti amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The temple’s Mahant Balbir Giri Ji Maharaj, head of Baghambari Gaddi, presented him with a replica of the Lete Hanuman Temple as a token of blessing.

After visiting the temple, CM Patel proceeded to Sector 7, where he explored the Gujarat Pavilion. Here, he admired replicas of the Statue of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, and Sun Temple. He also inspected the medical camp, literature stalls, and various exhibition galleries, appreciating the arrangements made for visitors.

In a significant move, he inaugurated a 400-bed dormitory to provide accommodation for the large number of devotees arriving from Gujarat, ensuring their comfort during the grand religious event.

