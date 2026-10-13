Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi participated in the Maha Aarti during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav at the Ahmedabad IPS Mess. They extended greetings to police officers and their families during the festive celebrations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday participated in the Maha Aarti during the Navratri Garba Mahotsav organised at the Ahmedabad IPS Mess. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present at the event. Both leaders performed the aarti of Maa Jagdamba, sought the blessings of Maa Amba and extended Navratri greetings to police officers and their families, a release said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik, DG (CID Crime) KL N Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Jaipalsinh and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot were among the senior officials present on the occasion.

IPS officers celebrated the festival along with their family members.

The celebrations featured traditional Raas-Garba performances by Motipura Folk Heritage, Kutchhi fusion folk dances and performances by the Vyas Bandhu (Vyas Brothers), who presented a blend of traditional and contemporary Raas-Garba.

The event reflected the festive spirit of Navratri, bringing together senior officials, police personnel and their families for the celebrations.

CM on Garba's Global Recognition

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that Garba, an integral part of Gujarat’s cultural heritage and folk traditions, has gained global recognition through the Vibrant Navratri Festival initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Vibrant Navratri Festival 2026, organised by the State Government’s Tourism Department, he also inaugurated an exhibition of home-based industry and handicraft products made by women from Self-Help Groups and Sakhi Mandals, organised by Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company. (ANI)