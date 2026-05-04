BJP's Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar won the Umreth Assembly by-election in Gujarat with a margin of 30,743 votes. The BJP also saw victories in Nagaland and Tripura, while INC won in Karnataka's Bagalkot. Counting is ongoing in other states.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a significant victory in the Umreth Assembly by-election in Gujarat, with Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar emerging victorious. Parmar secured 85,500 votes and won with a margin of 30,743 votes. The other contenders, including Maulik Vinubhai Shah from the Bharatiya National Janata Dal (BNJD), who received 773 votes, and Bhrugurajsinh Chauhan from the Indian National Congress (INC) with 54,757 votes, were defeated by significant margins, according to official data from the Election Commission. Independent candidates Nirupaben Natvarlal Madhu, Mahendrabhai Natvarbhai Parmar, and Jiteshkumar Ghanshyambhai Sevak also faced a heavy loss, with vote counts of 626, 786, and 435, respectively. Additionally, the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option garnered 2,335 votes. Parmar's win in the Umreth constituency adds to the BJP's growing presence in the state, strengthening its position ahead of future elections.

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By-election Results Across India

In the broader context of by-elections across India, the BJP has seen substantial success in other regions as well. In the Northeast, the party made inroads with decisive victories in Nagaland's Koridang and Tripura's Dharmanagar constituencies. While Umesh Hullappa Meti from the Indian National Congress (INC) claimed victory in Bagalkot, Karnataka. The BJP also secured a win in Nagaland's Koridang constituency, with Daochier I. Imchen emerging victorious. Meanwhile, in Tripura, Jahar Chakraborti of the BJP won the Dharmanagar by-election.

Key Contests Underway

In other states, key contests are still underway. In Maharashtra, Akshay Shivajirao Kardile from the BJP is leading in Rahuri. In Karnataka's Davanagere South constituency, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjuna from the INC is also leading. In Maharashtra's Baramati constituency, Sunetra Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is in the lead. The counting continues, and the final results are expected soon. (ANI)