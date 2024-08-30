Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat braces for Cyclone Asna, heavy rain batters Saurashtra-Kachchh region

    Cyclones in the Arabian Sea during August are extremely rare. Only three such storms have been recorded between 1891 and 2023, with the last occurrence in 1976. The 1976 cyclone developed over Odisha, crossed into the Arabian Sea, and eventually weakened near the Oman coast.
     

    Gujarat braces for Cyclone Asna, heavy rain batters Saurashtra-Kachchh region gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Heavy rain lashed Gujarat's Saurashtra-Kachchh region as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a deep depression in the area was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and hit the coast on Friday. According to the IMD, the deep depression centred over Kutch and Saurashtra, Gujarat, is expected to deepen into a cyclonic storm as it moves west-southwest and emerges over the northeast Arabian Sea near the beaches of Kutch and neighbouring Pakistan.

    The deep depression will be called Cyclone Asna, a name suggested by Pakistan, when it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it said. While the authorities continue their rescue and relief efforts, Vadodara and some other portions of the state continue to be in flood-like conditions due to overflowing rivers. The situation in other parts of rain-stricken Gujarat has somewhat improved.

    Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 32 people in four days till Thursday.

    As per the information released by the Gujarat government, there was a minimum of one death in each of the following districts: Aravalli, Dwarka, Panchmahal, Dang, Bharuch, Morbi, and Vadodara; six in Anand; five in Ahmedabad; three in Mahisagar and Jamnagar; and two each in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Dahod, and Surendranagar.

    Over 32,000 individuals have been moved, and over 1,200 people have been saved from the state's flood-affected districts. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)'s most recent bulletin, the security forces have occasionally utilised helicopters to transport people to safer areas.

    In the upcoming days, there should be some relief from the deluges of rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Within the most devastated districts of Vadodara, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Kachchh, teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state equivalent, SDRF, and local administration are involved in relief and rescue activities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru ornamental trees cause havoc over 1200 trees uprooted in 4 months vkp

    Bengaluru’s ornamental trees cause havoc: Over 1,200 trees uprooted in 4 months

    Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary anr

    Three Decades of News: Asianet, Malayalam's first private television channel, celebrates its 31st anniversary

    Weather alert: Light showers likely in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert heavy rains to hit in Gujarat, Maharashtra gcw

    Weather alert: Light showers likely in Delhi; IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra

    Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts today 30 august 2024 anr

    Heavy rain lashes Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts today

    DGCA puts cash-strapped Spicejet under 'enhanced surveillance'; what does it mean snt

    DGCA puts cash-strapped Spicejet under 'enhanced surveillance'; what does it mean

    Recent Stories

    Coord to Chikmagalur Top 5 places to visit this weekend near Bengaluru NTI EAI

    Coorg to Chikmagalur: Top 5 places to visit this weekend near Bengaluru

    football La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas

    Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 receives legal notice for early OTT release; read details RBA

    Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 receives legal notice for early OTT release; read details

    Bengaluru ornamental trees cause havoc over 1200 trees uprooted in 4 months vkp

    Bengaluru’s ornamental trees cause havoc: Over 1,200 trees uprooted in 4 months

    SHOCKING! Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS was his first salary RKK

    SHOCKING! Amitabh Bachchan reveals THIS was his first salary

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon