The Gujarat government has invested Rs 5,115 crore over seven years to provide irrigation to 1,39,510 acres in tribal areas using lift pipeline technology, significantly improving farmers' incomes and livelihoods under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana.

To strengthen agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farmers in Gujarat's tribal regions, the state government has implemented extensive irrigation projects using lift pipeline technology. Over the past seven years, the state government has invested Rs 5,115 crore to bring irrigation to over 1,39,510 acres of farmland in tribal areas. It is worth noting that in the last three years (2023-2025), the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has spent over Rs 2,212 crore on lift pipeline projects. During the previous four years (2019-2022), the government spent over Rs 2,903 crore to expand irrigation facilities across tribal regions.

Expanding Irrigation Under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana

Discussing the steady expansion of irrigation coverage across Gujarat's tribal regions, Minister for Water Resources and Water Supply, Ishwarsinh Patel, said, "Farmers' prosperity and agricultural growth remain one of our top priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Under this initiative, we have successfully provided year-round irrigation to farmers in 708 villages across 6 tribal districts using lift pipeline technology. Now under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0, we are implementing several major projects to achieve complete irrigation coverage across the remaining tribal regions of the state. An investment of Rs 3,779 crore is being made to extend irrigation facilities to over 1,44,164 acres of farmland in these areas. These projects are advancing rapidly and will be completed within the planned timeframe"

The lift pipeline technology implemented under the Gujarat government's Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has become a major benefit for tribal farmers. Before this initiative, irrigation facilities in these regions were limited, and farmers faced difficult conditions. Today, farmers enjoy year-round irrigation, higher incomes, and better living standards. Continuing this progress, the state government has launched Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 to expand irrigation to the remaining tribal areas, with several projects already in progress.

How Lift Pipeline Technology Works

Lift pipeline technology is used in regions where the water source is located below the level of the fields. The technology is particularly effective in hilly areas, arid zones, and regions facing water scarcity. This modern irrigation system pumps water through pipelines and lifts it to fields situated at higher elevations. By delivering water directly to the fields, the system minimises water loss and ensures a steady, adequate supply. Compared to traditional methods, it requires less manual effort and helps farmers achieve better crop yields.

