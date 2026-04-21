Gujarat ATS arrested Irfan Pathan from Patan and Murshid Sheikh from Mumbai for allegedly plotting 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'. They were reportedly influenced by extremist ideology, planning terror attacks, and recruiting for jihad via social media.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has been monitoring anti-India activities on social media and the internet through both technical and human intelligence inputs. During the course of surveillance, Police Sub-Inspector A.P. Parmar received specific intelligence that Irfan Kalekhan Pathan, a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, was allegedly influenced by extremist Islamic ideology.

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According to officials, Pathan, along with his associates, had allegedly conspired to establish "Ghazwa-e-Hind" in India by carrying out an armed rebellion against the Government of India and spreading fear. He was reportedly collecting weapons and preparing to manufacture explosives. He was also allegedly attempting to radicalise and recruit individuals, both within India and abroad, for jihad, and was in the process of forming a network.

ATS Uncovers Plot, Detains Prime Suspect

After verifying the inputs, senior ATS officials were informed, following which a team was constituted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police K. Siddharth and led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Virjeetsinh Parmar, along with other officers. The accused was subsequently detained and brought to the ATS office for preliminary questioning.

During the inquiry, officials said data retrieved from his mobile phone indicated that he was in contact with suspected ISIS-linked individuals and other radical elements through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Investigators further alleged that the accused, along with his associates, was planning to target political leaders, individuals associated with the RSS, and others, with the aim of spreading terror and enforcing extremist objectives. The plan reportedly included mobilising recruits from different states, imparting training in handling weapons and making explosives, establishing links with terror outfits, procuring arms from across borders, and arranging funds for carrying out terrorist activities.

Based on the findings, an FIR (No. 04/2026) was registered at the ATS Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused, identified as Irfan Kalekhan Pathan (22), a resident of Siddhpur in Patan district, has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai-Based Accomplice Arrested

Further investigation revealed that Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh, a resident of Sakinaka in Mumbai, was also allegedly involved in the above-mentioned criminal activities along with the accused Irfan Pathan. Accordingly, an ATS team comprising PSI Sandeep Chavda, PSI Ashish Bara, PSI M.M. Gadhvi, PWSI Paresh Vasava, and other personnel was formed.

With the assistance of the Maharashtra Police, Murshid Sheikh was detained and brought to the ATS office for preliminary interrogation. During questioning, officials said objectionable material was found on his mobile phone, along with chats indicating coordination with Irfan Pathan in planning alleged anti-national activities. Following this, Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh was arrested in the case.

Both accused have been remanded to police custody for 11 days. Further investigation is underway to identify and take action against other individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Officials stated that the action taken by the Gujarat ATS is a significant step against anti-national activities on social media and the internet, as well as against extremist ideological networks.

Details of the Accused

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified the accused as Irfan Kalekhan Pathan, a resident of House No. 4, Amrutpark Society, J.P. Mill area in Siddhpur, Patan district, and Murshid Zahid Akhtar Sheikh, who is engaged in a chicken biryani business and resides opposite Khairani Baug near Jangleshwar Temple at Jamilbhai's residence in Sakinaka, Mumbai. (ANI)