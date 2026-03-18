The Gujarat legislative assembly received a bomb threat email, leading to a major security sweep. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad found nothing suspicious, and officials confirmed the assembly's work resumed. A case will be filed.

The Gujarat legislative assembly complex received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, prompting heightened security measures at the premises, an official said. A dog squad trained in bomb detection conducted thorough inspections of the assembly premises.

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Police Confirm Hoax, Vow Action

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamshetty said that nothing suspicious was found after the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams checked the place. "This morning, a bomb threat email was received in the Gujarat Assembly. After receiving that email, the BDDS teams checked the place. After checking, nothing suspicious was found, so the work of the Assembly has started. A case will be filed against the person who sent the email, and further action will be taken," SP Vasamshetty said.

Political Leaders Respond

BJP leader Hirabhai Solanki lauded the government's prompt response, stating, "The Gujarat government is moving ahead with efficiency, and whoever has sent this email, we will find them. We are not afraid of this, and I believe that the CM is efficient and intelligent. Those who are doing such things will not be spared."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gopal Italia told ANI that bomb threat emails have been received by courts, municipal corporation buildings, schools, and many other government buildings in Gujarat. "For the last few months, bomb threat emails have been received by courts, municipal corporation buildings, schools, and many other government buildings in Gujarat. Today, a very serious security issue has arisen in which the Gujarat Assembly has received an email threatening to blow it up with a bomb. What would have happened if this had happened when everyone was inside the assembly?. On behalf of AAP, we extend our full support to the government in taking action on this," Italia said.

Pattern of Similar Threats

In February, several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, officials said. The threat email reportedly included content mentioning "turning India into Khalistan", raising concerns over the safety of students and staff across the city. (ANI)