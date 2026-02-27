The Gujarat government has allotted a 5-acre plot in the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate for a premium hotel to support MNCs. The developer has four years to build. The state also announced a Rs 100 crore fund for greening its pilgrimage sites.

Boosting Sanand's Industrial Ecosystem

The Gujarat government has successfully completed the e-auction for a 5-acre plot in the Sanand-2 Industrial Estate, with the land now allotted to a developer for the construction of a premium hotel within four years. This e-auction, concluded on December 22, 2025, aims to expand facilities for national and multinational companies operating in the Sanand industrial area as the state continues efforts to strengthen its industrial ecosystem.

Following the e-auction, the highest bidder has been allotted the plot in accordance with the prescribed rules. The developer has been granted a four-year moratorium period to begin construction of a 3 to 5-star hotel. Meanwhile, construction of a five-star hotel is already in progress about 3 km from the Sanand Industrial Estate, further strengthening hospitality infrastructure in the area.

On 28 February 2026, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate Micron Technology's advanced semiconductor plant at the Sanand Industrial Estate. With the increasing presence of multinational companies in the region, the upcoming hotel will provide an essential stay option for visiting delegates and employees.

Pro-Business Policies and Infrastructure

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, sustained efforts continue to build social infrastructure that aligns with the evolving needs of industries across the state. Sanand Industrial Estate has modern infrastructure and well-planned connectivity that support steady industrial growth, with 1,150 units currently operating. A dedicated women's Industrial park has been established to promote women's empowerment, and the state government has advanced the vision of Ease of Doing Business through industry-friendly policies.

Gujarat to Develop Green and Power-Safe Pilgrimage Zones

On Thursday The Gujarat government announced the provision of Rs 100 crore to develop the state's pilgrimage areas into green and power-safe zones. According to the Gujarat CMO, this decision is to ensure continuous and quality power supply in pilgrimage sites, enhance electrical safety standards, and promote clean energy.

Modernising Power Grids for Tourism and Clean Energy

The power distribution infrastructure will also be modernised. The CMO said that a reliable and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured for tourism activities, temple operations, and during festivals. The beauty of pilgrimage sites will be enhanced through underground networks, well-organised distribution systems, and modern facilities.

The government will provide state solar subsidy assistance for the installation of rooftop solar systems up to a capacity of 500 kW on government buildings and local authority buildings. (ANI)