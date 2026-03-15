The ECI announced bye-elections for eight assembly seats across six states in two phases. Polling for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura is on April 9, while Gujarat and Maharashtra vote on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that bye-elections will be held in eight assembly constituencies across six states, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura, in two phases. The first phase, covering constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will have polling on April 9, while the second phase in Gujarat and Maharashtra will take place on April 23. Counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4, and the election process will conclude by May 6.

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Election Schedule Details

Phase 1: Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura

According to the schedule, the date of issue of the gazette notification for Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be March 16 (Monday). The last date for filing nominations will be March 23 (Monday), while scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24 (Tuesday). The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed for March 26 (Thursday). Polling for these constituencies will be held on April 9 (Thursday).

Phase 2: Gujarat and Maharashtra

For Assembly Constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the gazette notification will be issued on March 30 (Monday). The last date for making nominations will be April 6 (Monday), followed by scrutiny on April 7 (Tuesday). Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until April 9 (Thursday). Polling in these constituencies will take place on April 23 (Thursday).

Constituencies and Vacancy Details

A by-election was triggered after the deaths of sitting legislators.

According to details shared, the constituencies where by-polls will be conducted include 21-Ponda in Goa after the death of Ravi Naik, and 111-Umreth in Gujarat following the death of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, by-elections will be held in two seats, 24-Bagalkot after the death of Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (HY Meti) and 107-Davanagere South following the death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. In Maharashtra, the seats of 223-Rahuri and 201-Baramati have fallen vacant after the deaths of Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile and Ajit Anataro Pawar, respectively. Meanwhile, 28-Koridang (ST) in Nagaland became vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while 56-Dharmanagar in Tripura fell vacant following the death of Biswa Bandhu Sen.

The by-elections will be conducted to fill these vacancies in the respective state legislative assemblies. (ANI)