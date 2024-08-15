Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express detaches near Surat, no injuries reported (WATCH)

    This morning, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express split near Surat due to a broken coupler, causing one coach to derail. No casualties were reported, but thousands of passengers were stranded for over two hours. Western Railway is addressing the issue, rerouting trains, and working to restore normal operations.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    A serious incident occurred this morning when the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express train split into two pieces near Surat. The incident, which took place around 9 a.m. near Gothan Railway Station in Surat’s Sayan area, resulted in the derailment of a coach. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the disruption left thousands of passengers stranded for over two hours.

    The train involved in the accident was Train No. 12932, a popular double-decker service travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. According to initial reports, the detachment was caused by a technical fault, specifically a broken coupler. The train was promptly halted, and passengers were safely evacuated from the affected coaches.

    The Western Railway’s technical team quickly arrived at the scene to address the issue. In a statement on social media, the railway department said, “Two coaches of Train No. 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express parted near Gothangam Yard at 8:50 a.m. Restoration work is underway, and the separated coaches have been moved to the platform. Trains are being rerouted through the loop line.”

    Due to the incident, train operations between Ahmedabad and Mumbai have been severely affected. Delays are expected as the detached coaches are being reconnected and the train is prepared to resume its journey. The railway department is working diligently to minimize further disruptions and ensure that affected passengers reach their destinations as soon as possible.

