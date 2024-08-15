Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property

    The vandalism took place during the 'Reclaim the Nights' protest rallies, which were organized to demand justice for the slain postgraduate trainee doctor. The rallies converged at the hospital from various parts of the city, with protesters calling for swift action and accountability.

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    In the early hours of Thursday (August 15), a violent clash erupted at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when a group of miscreants broke through barricades, attacked protesting doctors, and caused extensive damage to hospital property. The chaos unfolded around midnight as women, outraged by the recent rape and murder of a young doctor at the hospital, gathered in protest.

    The vandalism took place during the 'Reclaim the Nights' protest rallies, which were organized to demand justice for the slain postgraduate trainee doctor. The rallies converged at the hospital from various parts of the city, with protesters calling for swift action and accountability.

    Independence Day 2024: Iconic headgear tradition continues as PM Modi sports leheriya turban at Red Fort

    According to police reports, a group of nearly 40 individuals, allegedly posing as protesters, infiltrated the hospital premises. They vandalised the emergency building, where the doctor's body was found last week, and pelted stones at police officers. The police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the mob.

    The intruders, described as wearing shorts and vests, were not part of the original protest groups and wreaked havoc on the emergency department, damaging beds occupied by patients and causing doctors, nurses, and police officers to flee the scene.

    In addition to the destruction within the hospital, a police vehicle and several two-wheelers were also damaged in the violence, and some police officers sustained injuries.

    The 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained traction on social media, began just before midnight, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. The movement spread across major cities and towns, including key landmarks in Kolkata, as people united in their demand for justice.

    As tensions escalated at the hospital, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. He criticized the media for what he described as a "malicious campaign" against the police, defending the department's handling of the investigation into the doctor’s death.

    'Vocal for local has become a mantra': Top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech

    Goyal stressed that the Kolkata Police had been thorough in their investigation and dismissed claims that they were trying to shield anyone. He assured the public that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), now involved in the case, would conduct a fair probe, and the police would fully cooperate.

    "What has happened here is the result of a wrong media campaign, a malicious campaign against Kolkata police. We have done everything in this case... but rumors are being spread," Goyal said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Independence Day 2024: Iconic headgear tradition continues as PM Modi sports leheriya turban at Red Fort AJR

    Independence Day 2024: Iconic headgear tradition continues as PM Modi sports leheriya turban at Red Fort

    Vocal for local has become a mantra': See top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech here AJR

    'Vocal for local has become a mantra': Top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists national flag for 11th time at Red Fort (WATCH) AJR

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists national flag for 11th time at Red Fort (WATCH)

    Vinesh Phogat news: CAS verdict International court dismisses Vinesh's petition what we know so far AJR

    Blow for Vinesh Phogat as CAS rejects silver medal appeal; IOA considers further legal action

    Kerala Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides AJR

    Kerala's Wayanad faces orange alert for heavy rainfall after July's fatal landslides

    Recent Stories

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction RBA

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Independence Day August 15 Check latest prices vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Independence Day 2024: Check latest prices

    Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years RKK

    Narendra Modi: PM announces 75,000 more medical seats in 5 years

    Petrol diesel NEW prices out: Check August 15 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices out: Check August 15 rates in YOUR city

    Do you know Apple sells 7 iPhones per second? RKK

    Do you know Apple sells 7 iPhones per second?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon