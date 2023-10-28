Gujarat: 7 family members, including 3 children, die by suicide in Surat; note recovered

Seven members of a furniture businessman’s family including children aged seven years, five years and three years, were found dead in a flat in Palanpur Patiya area of Surat Saturday morning.

Seven members of a family died by suicide in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday. The police also recovered a suicide note from the scene. Prima facie, it appears that the family was facing financial problems. Police suspects the businessman, Mahesh Solanki, allegedly poisoned his parents, wife and children and then hanged himself late Friday night. Though the exact reason behind the incident is not known yet.

Rakesh Barot, DCP, Surat, commented on the tragedy, saying, "Seven family members have taken their own lives. We are confirming the rationale behind the suicide letter they wrote." "It seems to be mostly an economic issue. Additional research is being conducted," he stated.

According to local reports, Solanki employed about thirty-five labourers and carpenters. On Saturday morning, these employees attempted to reach him, but he did not pick up the phone or answer the door.

The local residents then entered the home by breaking a window at the back of the house. For additional inquiry, the bodies have been transported for a post-mortem examination.

Although the police have not yet released all the information, they have found a suicide note from Solanki in the residence, in which he allegedly made reference to a financial issue without naming anybody.

The deceased have been identified as Manish Solanki (35), his wife Rita (32), children disha (7), kavya (5) and Khushal (3) whose bodies were found in the bedroom. The other bodies found were of Manish’s parents Kantilal Solanki (65) and mother Shobhna (60).

Manish hailed from Savarkundla in Amreli distirct and had been staying with his family in Surat since long. He owns four flats in the same building where he resided with his family.