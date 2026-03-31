Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) achieved two major milestones, launching the Indian Navy's Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Shachi and delivering Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Achal, enhancing India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, marked a significant milestone in India's maritime capability enhancement with the ceremonial launch of the Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) INS Shachi (Yard 1280) for the Indian Navy, followed by the successful delivery of Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Achal (Yard 1274) to the Indian Coast Guard.

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Twin Milestones for Indian Maritime Forces

The ceremonial launch of INS Shachi--a key platform under the Indian Navy's NGOPV programme--was carried out by Smt. Shagun Sobti in the esteemed presence of Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and GSL. The launch marks a major step forward in strengthening India's indigenous naval capabilities, according to a release.

On the same day, GSL achieved another critical milestone with the delivery of ICGS Achal, which was formally accepted by Commanding Officer in presence of DIG VK Parmar, TM, PDMAT, Indian Coast Guard. Its induction will significantly enhance capabilities in coastal surveillance, maritime law enforcement, and national security operations.

GSL Demonstrates Accelerated Production Prowess

Addressing the gathering, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director, GSL, highlighted that achieving these two major milestones on the same day reflects GSL's robust execution capability, operational excellence, and strong institutional synergy with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, according to a release.

He further underscored GSL's accelerated production tempo, noting that the shipyard has launched 14 vessels in the last 600 days, translating to an average of one launch every 40-43 days. This remarkable cadence stands as a testament to GSL's enhanced industrial capacity, streamlined processes, and unwavering commitment to the timely delivery of complex maritime platforms.

Commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence

Both platforms exemplify India's growing strength in indigenous defence manufacturing. ICGS Achal has been built with over 65 per cent indigenous content, while INS Shachi incorporates approximately 76 per cent indigenous content, including indigenous design, advanced engineering, and systems sourced from the Indian industry. These achievements strongly align with the Government of India's flagship initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, reinforcing the nation's pursuit of self-reliance in defence production.

This dual achievement firmly establishes Goa Shipyard Limited as a strategic force multiplier in India's defence shipbuilding ecosystem, delivering high-quality, indigenous platforms that strengthen national security while accelerating India's transformation into a self-reliant maritime power. (ANI)