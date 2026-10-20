WWF-India and the MoEFCC have launched a nationwide Green Diwali Campaign (Oct 20-Nov 8, 2026) under Mission LiFE. It urges citizens to avoid firecrackers and take a pledge for a clean, green celebration, focusing on 130 NCAP cities.

WWF-India’s Programme Centre – Resource Partner (PC-RP), supported by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), has launched a nationwide Green Diwali Campaign from October 20, 2026 to November 8, 2026, urging citizens to avoid firecrackers and celebrate a clean and green Diwali in line with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Campaign Reach and Citizen Actions

According to an official release from the MoEFCC, the campaign will reach schools, colleges, educational institutions, resident welfare associations and local communities, with a special focus on the 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). As part of the campaign, citizens are encouraged to take the Green Diwali Pledge to avoid firecrackers, encourage family and neighbours to do the same, use diyas and energy-efficient lights, avoid single-use plastic, segregate waste and choose local products.

How to Participate

Educational institutions and community groups are encouraged to organise pledge drives during assemblies, classes, rallies and community meetings. Citizens are also encouraged to take WWF-India’s Carbon Footprint Survey to understand how their daily activities and consumption contribute to their environmental footprint and identify more sustainable habits, a release said.

Schools, colleges, EIACP centres, community groups and individuals participating in the campaign have been requested to share details of their activities through an online form. Submissions should include the institution or organisation’s name and location, activity details and date, the number of participants who took the pledge, geo-tagged photographs and a brief report, a release added.