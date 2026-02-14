In Guwahati, PM Narendra Modi exhorted BJP workers for the Assam polls, calling it his 'greatest honour' to be a karyakarta. He attacked Congress for 'vote bank' politics and neglecting the Northeast, which the NDA government sees as 'Ashtalakshmi'.

Exhorting party workers to work hard for the forthcoming Assam polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the greatest honour of his life is being a BJP karyakarta. Addressing a public meeting here, PM Modi launched a strong attack on Congress accusing it of pursuing "vote bank and appeasement" politics.

'Greatest honour is being a BJP Karyakarta'

PM Modi said that whatever heights the BJP has reached, the credit goes to its workers. "I say with pride that if there is a greatest qualification of my life, the biggest pride and honour of my life is that Narendra Modi is a Karyakarta of BJP. As a BJP worker, I bow my head and pay my respects to the strength of our karyakartas and the organisation in Assam. I also offer my countless salutations to Maa Adi Shakti and Maa Kamakhya," he said.

He said workers are the life-force of the BJP and it is their efforts which take the party forward. "Our faith lies in the organisation. That is why it is a privilege to honour such a large number of karyakartas. We are united by one mantra, and that mantra is: Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he said.

'Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi'

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of "neglecting" the Northeast during its rule and said that the BJP-led NDA government considers the region as "Ashtalakshmi". "A few days ago, the Union Budget was presented. This is my first visit to the Northeast after the Budget. The Northeast, which was neglected by Congress, is our priority and we are devoted to its development. For us, the Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi. We have given strong focus to the Northeast to make it economically independent," he said.

"Congress even refuses to consider India as a nation. Those who do not show even the slightest respect towards Mother India can never work for the country's welfare," he added.

'Changing spirit of Assam'

The Prime Minister said whenever the Northeast was mentioned earlier, it reminded people of poor infrastructure. "And today, such highways are being built here where not only vehicles run, but even aircraft can land. This is a moment of pride. This is the changing spirit of Assam."

Tributes to Pulwama martyrs

PM Modi also paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack. "Today is the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. I bow to the brave sons of Mother India who lost their lives in this attack. After this terrorist attack, the way India punished the terrorists was witnessed by the entire world. Some people are still trembling even today. You have seen India's strength in Operation Sindoor," he said. (ANI)