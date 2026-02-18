The accused teen’s father called the fatal Dwarka SUV crash a “grave mistake” and repeatedly said he was “very, very sorry.” He claimed he was out of town, unaware his minor son had taken the vehicle, and sought forgiveness from the victim’s family.

A devastating road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area on February 3, 2026, claimed the life of 23-year-old biker Sahil Dhaneshra, prompting widespread grief, controversy and debate over juvenile responsibility and road safety laws. The collision occurred around noon near Lal Bahadur Shastri College when an SUV rammed head-on into Sahil’s motorcycle, killing him instantly and injuring a taxi driver resting nearby.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Delhi Police, the SUV was being driven by a 17-year-old boy without a valid driving licence. Initial confusion over his age led officers to consider trying him as an adult, but official documents later confirmed he was a minor, invalidating that approach. The crash also involved a parked car that was struck after the SUV collided with Sahil’s bike, adding to the chaos at the scene.

In a rare public statement, the father of the accused spoke to the media, expressing deep sorrow and remorse over the tragedy. “It was a mistake, very, very sorry,” he said, emphasising that he was out of the city at the time and unaware that his son had taken the SUV. He described the family as being in shock and conveyed his desire for forgiveness from Sahil’s mother, while also defending his child and attributing the vehicle’s previous challans to hired drivers associated with their business, not to the teen.

Sahil, described by his mother as a bright and ambitious young man, had dreams of success and was heading to work when his life was cut short. His room, preserved by his grieving family, reflects his aspirations — posters, books and medals symbolising ambitions that will never be realised. The post-mortem report confirmed the severity of the collision: Sahil suffered extensive injuries, including skull fractures and internal trauma consistent with a high-impact crash.

The teenage driver was apprehended at the scene and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which initially sent him to an observation home. However, on February 10, the board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations — a decision that has sparked public outcry and frustration from Sahil’s family.

Sahil's Mother Demands Justice

However, Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, has rejected the notion of the crash being a mere accident. She alleges that the teenager had taken the SUV along with his sister specifically to film “fun reels” for social media, driving recklessly and at speed before the collision. She has called for stringent action against all responsible parties, including the vehicle’s owner and the teen, arguing that multiple prior speeding challans — including nine for overspeeding — should have prevented him from being on the road in the first place.

Her anguish has turned to activism: she is now urging authorities to prosecute the minor as an adult, hold the father accountable, and ensure that similar negligence does not lead to more unnecessary loss of life. The family’s plea has reignited debates in Delhi over road safety enforcement, the accountability of parents for underage drivers, and the influence of social media culture on reckless behaviour.

As of now, the police investigation continues with seized vehicles being inspected and CCTV footage analysed. The tragedy has shone a spotlight on systemic gaps in traffic law enforcement and the devastating human cost when those gaps are exploited.