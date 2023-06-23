Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at JDU and other opposition parties, saying it was "ironic" that some of the leaders who witnessed the "murder of democracy" during the Emergency have assembled under the Congress' parasol in Patna.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (June 23) derided the opposition parties' efforts to forge a front against it and said the Congress was seeking the support of others because it was "incapable of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday, leaders of the Opposition parties went into a huddle in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for next year's general elections. The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mumbai: Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at JDU and other opposition parties, saying it was "ironic" that some of the leaders who witnessed the "murder of democracy" during the Emergency have assembled under the Congress' parasol in Patna.

"They have sent out a message that they are unable to take on PM Modi on their own," Irani claimed. "I want to especially express gratitude to the Congress for openly announcing that it is incapable of defeating PM Modi alone. It needs support," she added.

"Power has moved from the palace to the people. That's why people who take pride in their political legacy now have to go to those whom they had put behind bars during Emergency," she further said.

Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

In a veiled attack on the Bihar Chief Minister, the Union minister referred to the recent bridge collapse over the Ganga in the state's Bhagalpur district, and asked, "What kind of democratic bridge will they make. They cannot even build a bridge"

"People are becoming alert about those who could not come together on development issues but are now adopting the blackmail route," Irani said.