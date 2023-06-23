Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani

    Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at JDU and other opposition parties, saying it was "ironic" that some of the leaders who witnessed the "murder of democracy" during the Emergency have assembled under the Congress' parasol in Patna.

    Grateful to Congress for announcing it can't defeat PM Modi alone: Smriti Irani AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (June 23) derided the opposition parties' efforts to forge a front against it and said the Congress was seeking the support of others because it was "incapable of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    On Friday, leaders of the Opposition parties went into a huddle in Patna to chalk out a roadmap for the formation of an anti-BJP front for next year's general elections. The meeting was hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

    Mumbai: Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off

    Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took a dig at JDU and other opposition parties, saying it was "ironic" that some of the leaders who witnessed the "murder of democracy" during the Emergency have assembled under the Congress' parasol in Patna.

    "They have sent out a message that they are unable to take on PM Modi on their own," Irani claimed. "I want to especially express gratitude to the Congress for openly announcing that it is incapable of defeating PM Modi alone. It needs support," she added.

    "Power has moved from the palace to the people. That's why people who take pride in their political legacy now have to go to those whom they had put behind bars during Emergency," she further said.

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    In a veiled attack on the Bihar Chief Minister, the Union minister referred to the recent bridge collapse over the Ganga in the state's Bhagalpur district, and asked, "What kind of democratic bridge will they make. They cannot even build a bridge"

    "People are becoming alert about those who could not come together on development issues but are now adopting the blackmail route," Irani said.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight VKP

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5, bail plea of Swapna Suresh extended anr

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5; Read details

    Mumbai Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off AJR

    Mumbai: Delhi-bound Vistara passenger arrested for shouting 'hijack' before flight take off

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    Opinion PM Modi's US Visit: Nation's pride, pseudo seculars' envy

    PM Modi's US Visit: Nation's pride, pseudo seculars' envy

    Recent Stories

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight VKP

    Mid-air medical emergency: Bengaluru doctor saves 60-year-old on IndiGo flight

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5, bail plea of Swapna Suresh extended anr

    Life Mission case: Court extends former principal secretary M Sivasankar's remand to August 5; Read details

    Apple Back to University offers MASSIVE discounts on Macs and iPads for students FREE AirPods more gcw

    Apple offers: MASSIVE discounts on Macs and iPads for students, FREE AirPods & more

    Ram Charan-Upasana baby FIRST photos: RRR star holds his baby; poses with wife ADC

    Ram Charan-Upasana baby FIRST photos: RRR star holds his baby; poses with wife

    US tycoon Jay Bloom turned down cheap tickets on doomed Titanic submersible; shares chilling texts with Stockton Rush snt

    US tycoon turned down cheap tickets on doomed Titanic submersible; shares chilling texts with Stockton Rush

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon