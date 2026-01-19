The CAQM has found 'serious deficiencies' in implementing GRAP measures in Delhi-NCR. A review revealed persistent non-compliance and shortfalls up to 99.6% in actions like construction site inspections, road sweeping, and grievance redressal.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has recorded "serious deficiencies" in the implementation of measures prescribed under Stage-III and Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, following a detailed review of performance reports submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) in the NCR.

According to the Commission, the GRAP Monitoring Control Room, set up to oversee daily compliance, has been continuously tracking actions taken by concerned agencies to curb air pollution. The review of implementation during the two most stringent stages of GRAP revealed wide gaps and persistent non-compliance across multiple parameters, with shortfalls ranging from 7 per cent to as high as 99.6 per cent in several mandated actions.

Deficiencies During GRAP Stage-III

During Stage-III of the extant GRAP, as on January 2, 2025, inspections of construction and demolition sites measuring 500 square metres and above showed major deficiencies. Delhi recorded an average shortfall of 87 per cent, while Haryana (NCR) reported a gap of 99.6 per cent. Rajasthan (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh (NCR) also fell significantly short, with gaps of 84 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively, against prescribed inspection requirements.

Inadequate Mechanical Road Sweeping

The review further pointed to inadequate mechanical road sweeping. The length of roads mechanically swept remained far below mandated levels, with gaps of 69 per cent in Delhi and Haryana (NCR). "Rajasthan (NCR) recorded a shortfall of 31 per cent, while Uttar Pradesh (NCR) marginally exceeded the requirement by 4 per cent. Deployment of mechanical road sweeping machines also remained insufficient, with an average gap of 59 per cent in Delhi and 13 per cent in Haryana (NCR), although Rajasthan (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh (NCR) exceeded prescribed norms," a release said.

Shortfalls Persist in Stage-IV

Similar trends were observed during Stage-IV of GRAP, as on December 24, 2025. Inspections of construction and demolition sites remained critically low, with average gaps of 87 per cent in Delhi, 100 per cent in Haryana (NCR), 79 per cent in Rajasthan (NCR), and 97 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (NCR). Mechanical road sweeping also showed persistent inadequacies in Delhi and Haryana (NCR), while Rajasthan (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh (NCR) performed comparatively better.

Weak Grievance Redressal Mechanisms

The Commission also highlighted weak grievance redressal mechanisms. "During Stage-III, unresolved complaints ranged from 47 per cent to 71 per cent across NCR states. The situation worsened during Stage-IV, with unresolved complaints ranging between 68 per cent and 81 per cent in Delhi, Haryana (NCR), and Uttar Pradesh (NCR). Even isolated complaints in Rajasthan (NCR) remained unresolved," a release added.

CAQM also noted that such recurring gaps and failures in the implementation of actions under the extant GRAP, particularly during periods of 'Severe' and 'Severe+' air quality in the region, seriously compromise the collective efforts towards the abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The Commission emphasised that strict and timely implementation of GRAP measures is mandatory and binding. (ANI)