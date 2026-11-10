Ustad Bismillah Khan's grandson, Mohammad Chitain, plans to personally rebuild the maestro's dilapidated Varanasi residence, amid political controversy over claims that the Uttar Pradesh government was involved in its demolition.

Grandson Clarifies Plans for Bismillah Khan's Residence

Amid the controversy over the alleged demolition of Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan’s old residence in Varanasi, his grandson Mohammad Chitain on Tuesday said he would rebuild the dilapidated house himself, clarifying that no government or external agency was involved in the work. Speaking to ANI, Chitain said that the house is in a completely dilapidated condition. “This house is in a completely dilapidated condition. I am now going to rebuild it myself. There is no government or anyone else involved,” he said.

Political Criticism Over Alleged Demolition

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the BJP, claiming that the Uttar Pradesh government carried out a bulldozer action against the house of Bharat Ratna awardee Ustad Bismillah Khan, accusing the party and its allies of being opposed to art and artists. In a post on X, Yadav questioned the action and criticised what he described as the BJP’s narrow-minded approach towards art and artists.“What more can you expect from those for whom the shehnai did not play?” he wrote.

Yadav's Claims Regarding Shared Legacy

Accusing the BJP and its allies of viewing art as an obstacle to their political agenda, Yadav said creative people contribute to social change and that positive art promotes empathy and tolerance. “The BJP and their narrow-minded allies are always against ‘art and artists’ because these orthodox conservatives have a narrow mindset: creative people are the ones who lay the groundwork and create the conditions for social change. Positive art fosters empathy and tolerance. That is why they see every form of art as an obstacle to their agenda, or else want to use art for their own agenda and turn it negative,” he wrote.

Referring to the legacy of Bismillah Khan, Yadav said the destruction of his shared legacy would also affect the honour of the country. “Destroying the shared legacy of someone who has been awarded the ‘Bharat Ratna’ is tantamount to destroying not only their dignity and honour but also the honour of ‘India’,” he wrote. (ANI)