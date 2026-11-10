A shocking video showing a woman holding a box of firecrackers above her head as they explode one after another has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The footage, which has gone viral on X, has drawn criticism over reckless firecracker use and the risks associated with unsafe Diwali celebrations.

A shocking video showing a woman holding a box of firecrackers above her head as they explode one after another has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The footage, which has gone viral on X, has drawn criticism over reckless firecracker use and the risks associated with unsafe Diwali celebrations.

The video shows the woman standing on a terrace with a box of firecrackers in her hands. A boy approaches her and lights a cracker inside the box. Instead of placing it down and moving away, the woman raises the box above her head as the crackers begin bursting one after another.

The situation quickly turns dangerous as the fireworks continue exploding. Within moments, the entire box catches fire, but the woman continues holding it for a few seconds. She eventually drops the burning box on the terrace and runs away from the spot.

The video was shared on X by an account identified as @Rohit_p__, and the incident prompted strong reactions from users who criticised the apparent disregard for basic firecracker safety.

Watch the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

One social media user commented, “There is no point in saving the environment for people like them,” while another described those involved as “educated fools.”

The person who shared the video also questioned their attitude towards pollution, writing, “Such people gamble with their own lives, and you actually think they care about pollution?”

The video has surfaced amid renewed concerns about firecracker use and worsening air quality following Diwali celebrations. Delhi woke up to hazardous pollution levels on November 9, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rising sharply after a night of firecracker bursting.

The incident has once again brought attention to the importance of responsible celebrations and fire safety. Firecrackers should never be held while being lit or bursting, as doing so can lead to serious burns and other injuries.

The viral footage has triggered a wider discussion about individual responsibility, public safety and the environmental consequences of careless celebrations.