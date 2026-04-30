The Supreme Court ordered look-out notices against developer Satinder Singh Bhasin in the Grand Venice project fraud case. The move comes after he defied an order to surrender. The court has also frozen his assets and ordered his immediate surrender.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to issue look-out notices at all airports against Satinder Singh Bhasin, promoter of Bhasin Infotech and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (BIIPL), in connection with the alleged Grand Venice project fraud in Greater Noida involving non-delivery of units and siphoning of funds.

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Buyers Allege 'Deliberate Defiance' by Promoter

A bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh passed the directions on a plea filed by the Grand Venezia Buyers' Association, which alleged that Bhasin has wilfully evaded arrest and defied binding judicial directions despite explicit orders cancelling his bail and mandating his surrender.

The application sought immediate coercive measures to enforce the Court's April 2, 2026 judgment, by which Bhasin's bail was revoked, and he was directed to surrender within seven days. The plea pointed out that the April 9 deadline has long expired, yet Bhasin has neither appeared before authorities nor shown any bona fide intent to comply.

Terming the conduct a case of "deliberate defiance," the buyers' association argued that Bhasin's continued failure to surrender, even after rejection of his plea for extension on April 8, amounts to wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court's orders. It further raised apprehensions that he may have fled the country, while also flagging alleged inaction by the Uttar Pradesh Police in enforcing the Court's directions.

The plea also alleged that Bhasin engaged in a pattern of calculated delay by filing successive applications, including a recall plea, to stall compliance. It accused him of suppressing material facts, including non-disclosure of parallel proceedings and multiple FIRs pending in Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Case Origin and Bail Cancellation

The case arises from complaints by homebuyers of the 'Grand Venezia' project, who have accused the developer of cheating, diversion of funds and irregularities in allotment. Although Bhasin was granted bail in 2019, subject to conditions, the Supreme Court earlier found non-compliance sufficient to cancel the relief and order his surrender.

Supreme Court Issues Stringent Orders

Warning that continued non-compliance could enable Bhasin to evade the legal process entirely, the applicants sought issuance of non-bailable warrants, a lookout circular, and initiation of contempt proceedings. Taking note of these submissions, the Court ordered the issuance of lookout notices to prevent any attempt by Bhasin to leave the country and to secure his custody.

Along with the plea filed by the aggrieved homebuyers seeking directions against Bhasin, an additional application had also been moved by investor Louleen Kaur Bhalla seeking urgent enforcement of the April 2 judgment, including directions for immediate surrender and initiation of contempt proceedings for alleged wilful disobedience.

Immediate Surrender and Asset Freeze

The Court in its order today also directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, to ensure full compliance with its orders in line with the mandate under Article 144 of the Constitution. The Court also ordered Bhasin to surrender immediately before the Superintendent of Police at Luksar Jail, Gautam Buddh Nagar, noting that it had already rejected his plea seeking extension of time to surrender. It further directed him to furnish a complete disclosure of his assets and liabilities by May 4, 2026. The Court ordered that all his assets remain frozen and restrained the creation of any third-party rights.

Further Financial Restrictions

It also directed that rental income from companies in which he is a promoter or shareholder, except those under insolvency proceedings, shall not be released until further orders. Additionally, the Court also noted the assurance of the Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, to implement its directions. (ANI)