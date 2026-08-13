A grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Varanasi under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program. Led by State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the march saw huge participation from students and citizens, promoting patriotism ahead of Independence Day.

Ahead of the 80th Independence Day, a grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Varanasi on Thursday under the "Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra" program, aimed at spreading the spirit of patriotism and national unity among the people and strengthening the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" by bringing together various sections of society.

The Yatra began from the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth campus and concluded at Dr Sampurnanand Sanskrit University via Maldahiya and Lahurabir Square.

The Tiranga Yatra was led by State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh. A large number of schoolchildren, youth, local citizens, and people from various walks of life participated, carrying the national flag.

Patriotic Fervour Marks the Procession

An atmosphere of patriotic fervour and national pride pervaded the entire route.

The PAC and police bands led the procession.

The enthusiasm of the students and citizens, carrying the tricolour, was palpable, amidst the band's patriotic tunes.

The participants moved forward, chanting patriotic slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."

Minister's Address on Nation-Building

Addressing the large gathering, State Minister Swatantra Dev Singh welcomed the gathering, saying, "Today, we walk with the tricolour close to our hearts. This is not just love for the land, but reverence for the nation for which millions of brave soldiers have sacrificed their all. This tricolour is not just three colours of cloth; it is India's identity, India's self-respect, India's strength, and a symbol of India's unwavering resolve. When we hold the tricolour in our hands, we should remember those brave soldiers who, in Operation Sindoor, attacked enemy positions with such force that Pakistan was forced to surrender before the world. This is the tricolour under which our soldiers stand day and night, from the snowy peaks of Siachen to the scorching borders of Rajasthan, protecting the country."

Symbol of India's Achievements

Singh said that this is the same tricolour under whose identity India's Chandrayaan landed near the Moon's South Pole, and the entire world acknowledged the brilliance of Indian scientists. "This same tricolour, through Mangalyaan, proclaims India's potential in space. When our Prime Minister travels abroad, this same tricolour proudly flies on foreign soil, symbolising India's honour, strength, and growing prestige. Seeing it, every Indian's head is held high with pride, and it strengthens the belief that India is second to none and will not bow down to anyone. This same tricolour, with the victories of our athletes in the Commonwealth Games and other international competitions, has enhanced India's prestige on the world stage," he said.

A Call to the Youth

"During the G-20 presidency, this same tricolour emerged before the world as a symbol of India's leadership and growing global influence. Today, the country's youth are resolving to connect their hard work, their dreams, and their careers with nation-building. This is not just a journey, but a journey of self-respect, a journey of determination, and a journey towards building a developed India," added Singh.

Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, addressing the youth gathering in particular, said, "I want to ask the youth present here a question. When our soldiers can stand for the country on the border, when our scientists can work day and night to take India to the moon, when our athletes can hoist the Indian flag across the world, can we not resolve to make our India developed, self-reliant, and a world leader?"

He said that today's youth are not just job seekers, but have the potential to become job creators. Today's youth are not just India's future; they are India's present.

He urged people to pledge to put national interest first and contribute their full efforts to building a developed, prosperous, and self-reliant India.

Yatra's Journey and Conclusion

Following the march from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, a large number of people joined in. The tricolour flags waving in the hands of the students and the excitement on their faces further enhanced the dignity of the national festival.

Throughout the march, people clearly displayed a sense of respect and pride for the national flag, a symbol of the nation's honour and glory.

The Tiranga Yatra reached Maldahiya via the designated route.

The Yatra then proceeded through Lahurabir Square.

The Yatra concluded at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sanskrit University campus.

Here too, participants displayed respect for the national flag and patriotic fervour.

Reinforcing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Spirit

The program encouraged people to hoist the tricolour at their homes on Independence Day and express their commitment to the nation's unity, integrity, and pride.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign aims to connect the national flag with every citizen's pride and national spirit. The Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi reinforced this sentiment.

The participation of a large number of students and citizens gave the event a public participation feel.

The tricolour flags fluttering in unison on the streets of Kashi and the resounding patriotic slogans filled the city with patriotism ahead of Independence Day.

The police and related departments also made necessary arrangements for security and traffic management.

The presence of the PAC and police bands, along with the participation of a large number of students and citizens, made the Tiranga Yatra a centre of attraction in the city.

Dignitaries in Attendance

In this Tiranga Yatra, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, LLC Dharmendra Singh, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr Awadhesh Singh, MLA Sunil Kumar Patel, MLA T Ram, Regional President Ashok Chaurasia, District President Ramskal Patel, Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, besides Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Additional Police Commissioner Shiv Hari Meena, Chief Development Officer Prakhar Kumar Singh and a large number of people were present.

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