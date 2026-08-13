BJP MP Anil Baluni slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their 'undemocratic' and 'unparliamentary' conduct during the Monsoon Session, accusing them of deliberately stalling proceedings and fostering an atmosphere of 'anarchy'.

Lashing out at the Congress party and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over their approach to the Monsoon Session of Parliament, BJP MP Anil Baluni on Thursday termed their conduct "entirely undemocratic and unparliamentary," accusing them of deliberately stalling proceedings and fostering an atmosphere of "anarchy".

BJP Accuses Opposition of Stalling Parliament

Speaking to ANI, Baluni claimed that the opposition has consistently avoided constructive discussions in the house. "The conduct displayed by the Congress, its allies, and their leader Rahul Gandhi within a democracy is unacceptable. Their behaviour is entirely undemocratic and unparliamentary. They consistently prevent discussions from taking place and are intent on creating a ruckus with slogans," Baluni said.

Highlighting the sequence of events surrounding the recent parliamentary debates, the BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed for a discussion on the Jantar Mantar protests, only to retreat once the Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered a discussion. "Rahul Gandhi refuses to allow discussions to proceed. From day one, he insisted on a debate regarding the Jantar Mantar protests; a debate was held for two days, but then he ran away from it," Baluni stated, referring to the long discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Act, 2026.

"He then demanded that the Home Minister come to Parliament to make a statement and provide answers. The Home Minister even gave a written assurance to that effect, as did our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju. Yet, he subsequently claims he does not wish to hear the speech--so what is to be done?" he questioned.

'Public Will Deliver a Fitting Response'

Warning the opposition of public repercussions, Baluni added, "If Rahul Gandhi is determined not to let Parliament function and wants to foster an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, there is no remedy for that. Given the Congress party's conduct, we warn them: the public is watching this behavior and will deliver a fitting response; consequently, the party's condition will only go from bad to worse if they continue to act this way."

Monsoon Session Adjourned Amid Uproar

Baluni's remarks come after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the House.

The Monsoon Session began on July 20 and witnessed a stormy run, marked by relentless opposition uproar over the NEET paper leak at first and then the police action against student protestors during the parliament march on the opening day. (ANI)