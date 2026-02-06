The 30-year-old Avadi Thoppu Sri Om Sakthi Vinayagar Temple in Tirupattur held its Maha Kumbabishekam. The grand consecration ceremony involved special rituals, homams, and pouring of holy water, witnessed by a large number of devotees.

The Maha Kumbabishekam of the 30-year-old Avadi Thoppu Arulmigu Sri Om Sakthi Vinayagar Temple was held in a grand and devotional manner at Ponniamman Koil Street, Tirupattur town, in Tirupattur district. The temple is situated on Dhandapani Koil Street 2, within the Tirupattur Municipality limits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Grand Ceremony Marks Temple Consecration

As part of the consecration ceremony, several special rituals were performed amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the resonance of traditional mangala isai. The rituals included Vigneshwara Pooja, Ganapathi Homam, Mahalakshmi Homam, and various other sacred homams, all conducted with deep devotion.

A Nagasala was specially arranged, and multiple spiritual and traditional events were organised in connection with the festival. Following the rituals, holy water brought from various sacred pilgrimage centres was poured into the kalasams installed atop the temple tower, marking the Maha Kumbabishekam in a grand and ceremonial fashion.

A large number of devotees gathered to witness the event and offered prayers to the deity. After the consecration ceremony, annadhanam (free food) was served to all devotees who attended. Local residents, festival committee members, and the general public participated in large numbers, contributing to the successful and festive conduct of the Maha Kumbabishekam.

Understanding the Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Maha Kumbhabhishekam is an important Hindu temple consecration ceremony, typically held every 12 years to re-energise the deity and renew the shrine. It includes pouring sanctified water, brought from sacred rivers and kept in holy pots (Kalasams), over the temple's Gopurams (towers) and idol to restore spiritual, physical, and cosmic energy.

Key Stages of the Ritual

It serves to rejuvenate the temple's sanctity, often conducted after extensive renovations or new construction. The ritual involves temporarily transferring divine energy from the main idol into the pots (Kalasams), which are kept in a special structure called the Balalayam. Major steps include Yagashala (fire rituals), Maha Samprokshana (consecration), and Ashtabandhana, a sealing process in which the idol is coated with a special paste. (ANI)