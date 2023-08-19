Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Govt schools in terrible condition': CM Kejriwal pitches for Delhi Model in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

    In his appeal to the voters of Chhattisgarh, the AAP chief called for an opportunity to demonstrate the party's efficacy. He positioned the AAP as a gathering of ordinary citizens, distinct from conventional politicians, and urged voters to entrust them with a chance to govern.

    Govt schools in terrible condition CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for Delhi Model in poll-bound Chhattisgarh AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (August 19) addressed a public gathering in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) uniquely champions the cause of constructing schools and hospitals, setting itself apart from other political entities. CM Kejriwal highlighted a report spotlighting the dire state of government schools in the Congress-led state, simultaneously advocating for the importation of his government's educational framework to enhance publicly administered schools.

    In his address, CM Kejriwal emphasized the exceptional nature of the AAP's priorities. He expressed astonishment that in the 76 years since India's independence, he has encountered no other party apart from AAP that pledges to create educational and healthcare institutions. He affirmed his party's distinct motivations, clarifying that they entered the political sphere not for monetary gain, but with the mission of meaningful societal transformation.

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report

    Referring to a concerning report, Kejriwal highlighted the parlous state of government schools in Chhattisgarh, underscoring a sharp contrast with the condition of government schools in Delhi. He commended the initiatives undertaken by his government, asserting that their commitment to the education sector is an unprecedented milestone in India's post-independence history.

    In his appeal to the voters of Chhattisgarh, the AAP chief called for an opportunity to demonstrate the party's efficacy. He positioned the AAP as a gathering of ordinary citizens, distinct from conventional politicians, and urged voters to entrust them with a chance to govern.

    CM Kejriwal confidently asserted that choosing the AAP would eclipse the relevance of other political entities, fostering a transformational era for the state.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed a pointed criticism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that his party does not engage in empty rhetoric, unlike the BJP's penchant for "jumlas." Mann underscored that the AAP stands committed to delivering on its promises rather than resorting to mere grandiose statements.

    On the subject of manifesto commitments, Mann continued his argument by referencing the traditional pattern observed during elections. He highlighted the predictable trend of parties vying to outdo each other by inflating promises in their manifestos. This tactic often resulted in vague assurances that lacked actual intention for implementation.

    Maharashtra CM honours Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna' award; check details

    Reflecting on the AAP's electoral endeavors in Chhattisgarh, it's notable that the party made its maiden attempt during the 2018 assembly elections. Fielding candidates in 85 of the 90 seats, the AAP's endeavors, unfortunately, fell short of making a significant impact.

    As the political stage unfolds, the opposition BJP, eager to regain its foothold, released its inaugural list of candidates. Among the list is Durg MP Vijay Baghel, designated to contest in 21 constituencies where the BJP previously faced setbacks.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report

    Bharatanatyam performance in front of Washington Monument goes viral; WATCH anr

    Bharatanatyam performance in front of Washington Monument goes viral; WATCH

    Maharashtra CM honours Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna' award; check details AJR

    Maharashtra CM honours Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna' award; check details

    Supreme Court opposes Gujarat HC's decision on rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea AJR

    Supreme Court opposes Gujarat HC's decision on rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea

    Uttarakhand Rishikesh-Badrinath road blocked after fresh landslide in Tehri Garhwal; check details AJR

    Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Badrinath road blocked after fresh landslide in Tehri Garhwal; check details

    Recent Stories

    Digestion to preventing acne: 6 astonishing benefits of mosambi juice LMA

    Digestion to preventing acne: 6 astonishing benefits of mosambi juice

    'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal LMA

    'Malaikottai Vaaliban': Theatre charting started for much-awaited project of Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mohanlal

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report AJR

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report

    Poonam Pandey HOT Video, Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with svelte figure in sexy Red Saree (PICTURES) vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Video, Photos: Actress makes fans sweat with svelte figure in sexy Red Saree (PICTURES)

    Unmasking motives: UK nurse Lucy Letby's disturbing baby murder case explored AJR

    Unmasking motives: UK nurse Lucy Letby's disturbing baby murder case explored

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon