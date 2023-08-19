'Govt schools in terrible condition': CM Kejriwal pitches for Delhi Model in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

In his appeal to the voters of Chhattisgarh, the AAP chief called for an opportunity to demonstrate the party's efficacy. He positioned the AAP as a gathering of ordinary citizens, distinct from conventional politicians, and urged voters to entrust them with a chance to govern.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (August 19) addressed a public gathering in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) uniquely champions the cause of constructing schools and hospitals, setting itself apart from other political entities. CM Kejriwal highlighted a report spotlighting the dire state of government schools in the Congress-led state, simultaneously advocating for the importation of his government's educational framework to enhance publicly administered schools.

In his address, CM Kejriwal emphasized the exceptional nature of the AAP's priorities. He expressed astonishment that in the 76 years since India's independence, he has encountered no other party apart from AAP that pledges to create educational and healthcare institutions. He affirmed his party's distinct motivations, clarifying that they entered the political sphere not for monetary gain, but with the mission of meaningful societal transformation.

Referring to a concerning report, Kejriwal highlighted the parlous state of government schools in Chhattisgarh, underscoring a sharp contrast with the condition of government schools in Delhi. He commended the initiatives undertaken by his government, asserting that their commitment to the education sector is an unprecedented milestone in India's post-independence history.

CM Kejriwal confidently asserted that choosing the AAP would eclipse the relevance of other political entities, fostering a transformational era for the state.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed a pointed criticism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that his party does not engage in empty rhetoric, unlike the BJP's penchant for "jumlas." Mann underscored that the AAP stands committed to delivering on its promises rather than resorting to mere grandiose statements.

On the subject of manifesto commitments, Mann continued his argument by referencing the traditional pattern observed during elections. He highlighted the predictable trend of parties vying to outdo each other by inflating promises in their manifestos. This tactic often resulted in vague assurances that lacked actual intention for implementation.

Reflecting on the AAP's electoral endeavors in Chhattisgarh, it's notable that the party made its maiden attempt during the 2018 assembly elections. Fielding candidates in 85 of the 90 seats, the AAP's endeavors, unfortunately, fell short of making a significant impact.

As the political stage unfolds, the opposition BJP, eager to regain its foothold, released its inaugural list of candidates. Among the list is Durg MP Vijay Baghel, designated to contest in 21 constituencies where the BJP previously faced setbacks.