UP CM Yogi Adityanath stated that government policies like Swachh Bharat Mission and PM Awas Yojana successfully tackled encephalitis in eastern UP by addressing poor sanitation and providing clean drinking water, improving living conditions in the region.

Govt Policies Tackled Encephalitis in Eastern UP: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said eastern parts of the state were once severely affected by encephalitis, attributing the spread of the disease to poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water, but things changed due to the state government's policies. "Every single village in eastern Uttar Pradesh was gripped by encephalitis. Due to this, deaths occurred, children died; when we investigated, we found that open defecation and lack of clean drinking water were the causes. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets were constructed in every household. Houses were provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with efforts made to ensure that most houses were in the name of women", he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister emphasised that these initiatives have contributed to improving living conditions and addressing public health challenges in the region.

Protest March for Women's Reservation Bill

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held 'Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in Lok Sabha during the Special Session. The Chief Minister's foot march is being held in protest against the non-passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, as Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Bill on April 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' (Public Outrage Rally), which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and a large number of women. The rally proceeded from the Chief Minister's Residence to the Legislative Assembly.

A large number of women joined the foot march. Women ministers from the state government also participated in the march. Through the foot march, the Chief Minister raised questions directed at the opposition. (ANI)